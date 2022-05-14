Denim Tears x Levis cotton wreath jacket: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explore

Denim Tears took to their Instagram to announce the drop of their Levis cotton wreath denim jacket. The highly-coveted Denim Tears x Levis collection was announced on July 31, 2020, and the trucker's jacket has been long time in the coming for release.

Originally planned to launch in 2020, the Cotton Wreath Denim Jacket was postponed for over two years due to COVID. However, after nearly two years, the brand has announced the launch of the highly-coveted fashion piece on its official site on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT.

More about the upcoming Denim Tears x Levis Cotton Wreath Denim jacket

upcoming Denim Tears x Levi’s Cotton Wreath Denim jacket( Image via @denimtears / Instagram)

The Tremaine Emory-led label has always delivered when it comes to denim innovations and ensembles. Thus when the brand first announced its partnership with denim giant Levis, the collection was bound to be much-coveted.

The collaborative collection became immensely popular and was exhibited in the Met Gala 2021 display at the Met Museum for the theme of 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.'

Fans have been waiting for the release of the Cotton Wreath Jacket for over two years. Thus the launch is being made exciting with the denim trucker jacket silhouette being dropped in various washes and colorways.

The release of the jacket marks the first time since February 2020 that the label has released a wreath denim jacket.

The jacket draws "inspiration from the story of cotton in America, and its intertwined legacy with slavery," reads the official website.

The piece comes from the Levis Authorized Vintage program and features an all-over screen print of cotton wreaths in white. The print is inspired by a cotton wreath motif Emory saw on Kara Walker's page and then reimagined for this collection.

Tremaine used the cotton plant to create the official logo, utilizing its tainted legacy of slavery in America.

"The prints are in a shade of white chosen for its ghostly quality, an effect Tremaine honed in on when a printer malfunctioned during design concepting at the Eureka Lab in San Francisco and printed only the white base layer of a graphic. The initial indigo colorways’ release will be followed by a set of black denim colorways," reads the official website."

Previous Cotton Wreath Jackets by the label have been launched for around $300, so fans can expect the prices to be similar. However, the label hasn't confirmed an official retail price yet.

Consumers can purchase the Cotton Wreath Denim Jacket on Denim Tears' official e-commerce site on May 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT.

