“You did so well” trends as TOMORROW X TOGETHER takes over 2022 Lollapalooza with a stunning debut performance

Talented Gen 4 band TOMORROW X TOGETHER made a stunning debut Saturday night at the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival.

On July 30, TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed as the first K-pop act ever on Lollapalooza's Solana x Perry's stage in Chicago.

The Crown singers wowed everyone with an eclectic performance on some of their hit tracks like Anti Romantic, Good Boy Gone Bad, Frost, Magic, Thursday's Child Has Far To Go, LOSER=LOVER, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), and finally, Valley of Lies feat. Iann Dior.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's fans, MOAs, were thrilled and proud as they witnessed their favorite boys deliver a set spanning 45 minutes at the iconic music festival.

Check out some fan reactions that encapsulate their feelings towards the quintet's fantastic performance at Lollapalooza, dubbed "TXTPALOOZA" by MOAs.

MOAs believe the Blue Hour singers 'slayed' their debut Lollapalooza performance.

act : midnight | STREAM VALLEY OF LIES @yuzumeteor #TXTPALOOZA If there’s one thing to take away from this event, it’s the fact that txt absolutely slayed it. You all did so well. If there’s one thing to take away from this event, it’s the fact that txt absolutely slayed it. You all did so well. 😭😭#TXTPALOOZA

Fans who caught a glimpse of the talented Gen 4 stars were in awe of their beauty and magnetic charm.

they deserve the big crowds, i hope even more MOA like me can be part of the crowd of a concert one day our time to meet them too will come!



i am BAWLING at #TXTPALOOZA they deserve the big crowds, i hope even more MOA like me can be part of the crowd of a concert one dayour time to meet them too will come! i am BAWLING at #TXTPALOOZA they deserve the big crowds, i hope even more MOA like me can be part of the crowd of a concert one day💙 our time to meet them too will come! https://t.co/hm4Z8D97r1

Trust MOAs to get the best quality fan cam footage and share it with the rest of the fandom.

Before their performance, the members were worried (just like any other artist) if they were good enough for the Lollapalooza music festival. They proved yet again that they are more than good. The Anti-Romantic singers solidified their status as one of the best Gen 4 K-pop groups.

BTS' j-hope and Jimin and Bang P.D. watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER's performance at Lollapalooza

Maryam | txtpalooza @txtgenleaders Omg so jimin and jhope were truly there supporting txt :( Omg so jimin and jhope were truly there supporting txt :( https://t.co/MKjfZzwJgu

Not just their fans but BTS members j-hope and Jimin, along with BIG HIT MUSIC's CEO Bang P.D., were there to show their complete support for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, as they became the first K-pop act to perform at Lollapalooza.

During the performance, the talented quintet invited American artist Iann Dior on stage for an exceptional performance of their new song together, Valley of Lies.

The members and Iann Dior performed a short section of choreography together.

Jimin and j-hope looked over like proud older brothers as they watched their hoobaes (juniors) perform. They even vibed to the group's performance together.

Bang P.D. appeared uber cool in an oversized black t-shirt and bright yellow crocs.

𝐚𝐦𝐲 @txt_to_txt taehyun said that they met a lot of artists and they all told them that they were the best, that they had a lot of moas around them etc... 🥺 he said that bang pd and jimin and jhope from bts also came to see them ! taehyun said that they met a lot of artists and they all told them that they were the best, that they had a lot of moas around them etc... 🥺 he said that bang pd and jimin and jhope from bts also came to see them !

KINGMIN⁷₁₃🍒 @Park__Kingmin Jimin is watching txt at Lollapalooza with jhope Jimin is watching txt at Lollapalooza with jhope 😭 😭 https://t.co/5XQlDe1A27

The live band accompanying the quintet complemented them beautifully, bringing a new flavor and energy to their fantastic performance.

The Anti-Romantic singers took to the group's Twitter account to thank their fans and supporters for turning up in huge numbers, in person and on Weverse, and supporting them passionately.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER become first K-Pop band to spend 10 Weeks On Billboard 200 with minisode 2: Thursday's Child

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's minisode 2: Thursday's Child has become the first K-pop album of 2022 to spend 10 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Their latest mini album held steady on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, maintaining its position at No. 128 for the week ending July 30.

Not only has minisode 2: Thursday's Child extended its own record as the longest-charting K-pop album of the year, but it has also made the Crown singers only the third K-pop artist in history to have multiple albums charted for 10 weeks on the Billboard 200, following their subae (seniors) BTS and NCT 127.

The talented Gen 4 K-pop idols recently wrapped up the U.S. stops for their world tour "ACT: Lovesick." Their performance at Lollapalooza was the final schedule for their U.S. tour.

