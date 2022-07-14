BIG HIT issues statement on TXT’s Beomgyu’s health status

BIG HIT Entertainment, the managing agency of the K-Pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, issued a statement on July 13 updating fans on the health condition of TXT’s idol Beomgyu.

The press release came after the idol left an interview with Rolling Stone mid-way due to his deteriorating health on July 11. The K-Pop group is currently in North America for its tour of ACT: LOVESICK.

According to a statement from BIG HIT, the idol is currently receiving medical attention and is resting. Additionally, they also explained why TXT’s Beomgyu did not participate in certain performances in the group’s concert in Atlanta. The statement read:

"On July 11, Beomgyu visited the hospital during TOMORROW x TOGETHER's North American schedules due to a deterioration in health. The doctor confirmed that it was safe for Beomgyu to go on stage, and so he participated in the group's show in Atlanta on July 12, but sat out certain performances as a result of his unrestored health."

Offering information on how Beomgyu was doing, BIG HIT said:

"Beomgyu is currently resting after wrapping up the Atlanta show and plans on focussing on fully recovering his health."

The agency additionally assured fans that the idol will be returning soon:

"The artist has expressed his strong desire to complete the remainder of the tour schedules, but putting the the artist's health as our top priority, we would like to notify that Beomgyu's participation in the upcoming North American shows are subject to changes. We will do our best to ensure that Beomgyu can greet fans with a healthy image once again."

Fans concerned about TXT’s Beomgyu

On July 11, the K-Pop boy band TXT came on the popular talk show Good Morning America hosted by the renowned media outlet Rolling Stone. However, all did not end well for the group as one of its members, Beomgyu, had to leave the interview midway due to ailing health.

While fellow band members, TXT’s Heuning Kai and Soobin handled the situation well for the time being, fans poured out their concern regarding Beomgyu’s health.

manon ୨୧ semi ia @beomtokki huening kai handled the situation so well, waving happily to beomgyu & telling us he’s going to the bathroom so no one gets worried.. i hope beomgyu feels better soon and that all the members get some rest after this 🫂 huening kai handled the situation so well, waving happily to beomgyu & telling us he’s going to the bathroom so no one gets worried.. i hope beomgyu feels better soon and that all the members get some rest after this 🫂

anea @fellforgyu beomgyu we love you and we're proud of you get lots of rest when you can all of you deserve it beomgyu we love you and we're proud of you get lots of rest when you can all of you deserve it https://t.co/mI5zGcqNmF

Many fans criticized the agency for being inconsiderate and over-working the idols. One individual commented that TXT’s Beomgyu should not have been compelled to go for the interview in the first place.

“But if he's sick to the point where he has to leave mid-broadcast, can't he let the agency handle the statement later? In the end, the singer himself had to come forward and tell the fans he's okay to appease them. I don't understand Bighit.”

Additionally, a fan was glad that the idol did not force himself to stay till the end of the interview at the cost of his health. According to them, leaving the interview midway broke an unhealthy culture perpetuated in the K-Pop industry that work should be prioritized over health,

“Glad he left at some point. so many instances of idols near passing out on the job and fans getting on twitter and saying shit like “they’re so professional they performed while injured/sick” just reinforcing the mindset. if you feel that ill u don't need to be there at all.”

Eva ✘ @evahane I'm glad that Beomgyu hasn't pushed himself to get through this interview and sat it out and I hope its nothing serious and he will get better soon without feeling bad about it. I'm glad that Beomgyu hasn't pushed himself to get through this interview and sat it out and I hope its nothing serious and he will get better soon without feeling bad about it.

투바투 Act:Lovesick @DianNunim304 pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/2p9ftrnh Knets worry about Beomgyu's health after footage of Rolling Stone's interview Knets worry about Beomgyu's health after footage of Rolling Stone's interviewtinyurl.com/2p9ftrnh https://t.co/eiwmA4upPu beomgyu, u can say anything to us, tell us if u're sick, tell us if u not feeling well, i need to see his face asap, for now i trust u if u said u're okay on weverse twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… beomgyu, u can say anything to us, tell us if u're sick, tell us if u not feeling well, i need to see his face asap, for now i trust u if u said u're okay on weverse twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

It must be noted that the ongoing North American tour is a part of the group's debut world concert.

