5 of TXT’s hardest choreographies, according to Taehyun and Hueningkai: Drama, No Rules, and more 

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) members are widely known as the synchronization kings of the industry, and MOAs can’t agree more. The dynamism and enthusiasm inculcated in their choreographies is no joke.

In a V Live session on March 10, 2020, TXT members Taehyun and Hueningkai, in an attempt to give a glimpse of their then upcoming song, No Rules, discussed their choreographies.

Titled "Shall we eat together", the duo briefed fans about the struggles behind learning dance routines. They also listed the most difficult choreographies according to them, Blue Orangenade being one of them.

Furthermore, in a YouTube video dated July 2, 2021, titled TXT COMEBACK SHOW ‘FREEZE’ BEHIND 2, the members also ranked their hardest choreographies.

act:ً re✘se @yeontxtyun "when we talk about synchronized dance, you cant leave out TXT" "when we talk about synchronized dance, you cant leave out TXT" https://t.co/P4xoZNJn5S

In light of this, let’s take a look at some of the most tiring choreographies of the boy band.

Disclaimer: This list is not exhaustive and is based on the opinions of TXT members, Taehyun and Hueningkai.

Five hardest choreographies of TXT that will leave you in awe

From energetic grooves to out-of-breath hip-hop moves, TXT outdoes itself with every new release. Fans wonder where the constant ardor to sustain grueling choreographies comes from. The members are always in unison, whether it concerns their dance moves or vocals.

1) No Rules

No Rules was released on May 31, 2021, as part of TXT’s 2nd full-length album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. This Bubblegum Pop number is the sixth track on the album. The song gained popularity with its dance practice video that was released on June 11, 2021.

From head-to-toe synchronization to proper movement transitions, the members stole the show. Especially impressive were the group’s formations throughout the video. Members showcased extraordinary energy while performing No Rules’ choreography, switching from hip rolls and jumps to floorwork and knee glides.

Furthermore, Taehyun and Hueningkai themselves admitted how difficult this choreography was for them, given its rhythm and beats. They declared it to be a mix of Angel or Devil and Blue Orangeade.

2) Drama

Drama is TXT’s lead single from their album of the same name. and was released on August 19, 2020. Drama, the album, is the group’s second Japanese album after Still Dreaming. The dance practice video for this J-pop number was released on September 8, 2020.

With energetic jerk moves and elegant transitioning steps, the song’s choreography is top-notch, to say the least. Fans noticed how the group’s choreography was formulated to complement the song’s lyrics.

At one moment, Beomgyu sings “time to show my play” and the other members get into a triangular “play” button formation. This is reason enough why MOA, the fandom, loves and stans the K-pop group’s choreographies.

3) Can’t We Just Leave The Monster?

This tropical house number was released on October 21, 2019, and is the fifth track of the album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.

Not only is the track groovy, but its choreography is sublime as well. The "Can’t We Just Leave The Monster Alive?" dance practice video was a reflection of the TXT’s enthusiastic and dynamic persona.

The five-member band perfectly served some of the coolest hip-hop moves. Their footwork was not only clean and smooth but also perfectly synchronized. The fast-paced chorus required swift moves to stay on beat, and the idols did just that.

4) Blue Orangeade

Blue Orangeade was released on March 4, 2019, as part of TXT’s debut Extended Play (EP), The Dream Chapter: STAR. This R&B track’s dance practice video was released on March 19, 2019, and MOAs went berserk. It offers excellent coordination and peak perfectionism by the members.

With a rather unique start to the choreography, Blue Orangeade takes one by surprise in its later parts. From out-of-breath jumps to perfect harmony in footwork, members served up a power-packed performance.

The sound of their feet stomping on the floor in unison is a testament to why they are called the synchronization kings.

5) Roller coaster

This number was released on October 21, 2019, as part of the group’s The Dream Chapter: MAGIC album. Presented as the third track, it is a mix of New Jack Swing and UK Garage elements. Additionally, the dance practice video for Roller Coaster was aired on August 22, 2021, almost two years after the song’s release.

Often underrated, this song brings out TXT members in their elements. Although the choreography appears to be less exhausting than other tracks on the list, it is much more complex and difficult. The contrast between the highs and lows throughout the song is extremely exhausting to sustain.

Their neat floorwork, especially the part where Soobin steals the spotlight and dances elegantly at the center, is flawless. Without a doubt, the K-pop boy band did a remarkable job with this masterpiece.

TXT ACHIEVEMENTS @txtachievements



(#149* this week | * still charting) @TXT_members ' “Minisode 2: Thursday's Child” is now tied with ODDINARY as the longest charting 2022 album by a korean act on the Billboard 200. (7 weeks)(#149* this week | * still charting) .@TXT_members' “Minisode 2: Thursday's Child” is now tied with ODDINARY as the longest charting 2022 album by a korean act on the Billboard 200. (7 weeks) 🔥(#149* this week | * still charting) https://t.co/SZzC3w4pic

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together has earned a prestigious record for themselves. TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is tied with Stray Kids’ ODDINARY for the longest-charting K-pop album of 2022 on the Billboard 200.

Both mini-albums have spent seven whole weeks on the chart so far, and fans look forward to more such achievements.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far