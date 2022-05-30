TXT becomes third K-pop artists to rank in top 10 of Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks

TXT is indeed making Billboard history. Last week, they achieved their highest ranking on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart with their latest mini-album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which debuted at number 4.

On May 29, Billboard notified that minisode 2: Thursday’s Child had successfully maintained its spot in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for a second consecutive week. For the week ending on May 26, the mini-album stayed strong at number 9.

TXT has become the second male K-pop group and third overall to chart an album in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks, following their labelmates BTS and famous girl group BLACKPINK.

TXT continues to rank high on Billboard Charts

Earlier this month, the talented idols made a smashing comeback with their fourth mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. The EP consists of five tracks - Opening Sequence and Good Boy Gone Bad, which is also the album’s title track. Trust Fund Baby, Lonely Boy, and Thursday’s Child have far to go.

The title track Good Boy Gone Bad, is a hardcore rap-heavy, hip-hop track that expresses a young man’s transformation upon experiencing heartbreak and pain after his first breakup.

Terry's Berry ✘ @ning_ningdungie

@TXT_members



TXT STAYS ATOP OF BILLBOARD

#TXT_minisode2_No9_on_BB200 TXT became 2nd kpop male group + THE 3RD KPOP ARTIST IN KPOP HISTORY to spend 2 consecutive weeks inside bb200 top 10, & ALSOTHE FIRST 2022 KPOP ALBUM TO DO SO!.TXT STAYS ATOP OF BILLBOARD TXT became 2nd kpop male group + THE 3RD KPOP ARTIST IN KPOP HISTORY to spend 2 consecutive weeks inside bb200 top 10, & ALSOTHE FIRST 2022 KPOP ALBUM TO DO SO!.@TXT_membersTXT STAYS ATOP OF BILLBOARD#TXT_minisode2_No9_on_BB200 https://t.co/tZ0ntEMVBd

Immediately upon its release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child hit number 1 on iTunes' Top Albums charts in 43 different regions, including the UK and Japan.

They also debuted at number 4 on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums. Not just that, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child also debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, achieving the third-biggest U.S. sales week of any album by any artist this year.

TXT Charts⚡ @TXTCHART_KR @TXT_members joins BTS and Blackpink as the only Korean Acts to chart an album in the Top 10 on Billboard 200 chart for 2 consecutive weeks. .@TXT_members joins BTS and Blackpink as the only Korean Acts to chart an album in the Top 10 on Billboard 200 chart for 2 consecutive weeks. 👏

According to Luminate, their minisode 2: Thursday’s Child earned 30,500 equivalent album units in the United States in its second week.

Previously, their 2021 album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE spent two non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

TXT to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show for the first time

The talented five-member group will be making their first-ever appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. They will be appearing on the program on May 31 as guests.

They are most likely to perform their latest hit track Good Boy Gone Bad, from their recently released 4th mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday's Child.

The episode will also include a host of our favorite American celebrities, including - Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

On Spotify, TXT ranks as the 14th most-streamed album of 2022 so far

The Good Boy Gone Bad singers ranked 14th on the most streamed albums of 2022 on Spotify so far. The five-track EP achieved 50.43 million streams, with the lead single Good Boy Gone Bad achieving the highest number of streams with 19.1 million streams.

The Crown singers are also gearing up for their first-ever world tour called ACT: LOVE SICK, slated to happen in South Korea and the United States in July this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far