What does the burning rose in TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child mean? Fans try to answer

TXT releases concept teaser video for new album (Image via BigHit MUSIC)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Apr 19, 2022 11:23 PM IST
On April 19, BigHit Music released another teaser for TXT’s upcoming album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. The video teaser shows a rose burning and counting down to the day of the comeback.

As the teaser falls into the group’s planned Spoiler Week activity, MOAs, the group’s fandom, took out their detective hats and tried connecting the short clip with their previous universe stories.

The five-member group from BigHit Music is gearing up for their fourth EP. Their last Korean release was the repackaged album The Chao Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE in August last year. After months of waiting, fans are as ready as ever for the new album's release.

MOAs get to work as TXT’s latest teaser for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child shows a burning rose

minisode 2: Thursday's Child - Concept Teaser#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT #minisode2 #Thursdays_Child https://t.co/8LVGFEV7sw

The five-member K-pop group, TXT, or TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be returning with a Korean album comeback in May. The promotions for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child specifically include Spoiler Week, which aims to create more buzz around the comeback and give fans a chance to immerse themselves in the universe that TXT is building.

The latest teaser for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is a video teaser that shows a red rose in flames. The visual changes into a negative film for a millisecond, showing a ‘D-20’ countdown. The teaser ends with the group’s new logo for the comeback era.

A burning rose??? Are we gonna get the complete opposite of minisode 1????

MOAs took to social media to create theories about the burning rose and its connection to the upcoming album’s name and previous album releases. One fan connected the lyrics of released songs and scenes from the teasers that show an object or area burning, to the latest teaser.

The same fan even theorized that the upcoming album might complete the Korean title of Can’t You See Me?.

and when you remember the kor. title of can't you see me which is “the night the world burned down, we...”, then the fire in txt's mvs, lyrics, & the rose burning on minisode 2: thursday's child concept teaser suddenly makes sense. what if minisode2 is the cont. of cysm's title? twitter.com/yeonwonhiii/st…
fire????? burn in fire???? dancing fire at the end of the world????? https://t.co/uT4cHDnYGT
the huge door in run away mv, the magic island, and the house in can't you see me. they're all burning in fire,,,,, https://t.co/HcSphz590i
is beomgyu pertaining to yeonjun here on can't you see me's lyrics? https://t.co/jY8Gb6zrq1
puma and balance game has the “door” on their lyrics and run away mv has the burning huge door. in puma they're being chased and in balance game the door is their freedom, so what if the fire is the chaser? bcs every txt's mvs there is a fire/something burning https://t.co/GzNpxGuUyF

Other theories included the meaning of different colors the rose turns, a burning rose symbol, props at a previous music show stage, and more.

Red rose symbolizes love Blue rose symbolizes attaining the impossible White rose symbolizes purity, innocence.what if they love someone who they think that they are not worthy enough to love, since that person is most pure and innocent person they know… https://t.co/OFsvJV5TFM
I believe this minisode will be related to #ETERNITY...The only rose I've ever seen is from Fairy of Shampoo, but now it's burnt...@TXT_members Rose is a simple of love #minisode2 #TXT #Thursdays_Child #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #투모로우바이투게더 https://t.co/mThesq4aEE
One rose means love at first sight.. flaming rose could also means unconditional love.. https://t.co/fxj4IGX1lw

Meanwhile, the group members have also been posting cryptic pictures with #Spoiler_for_MOA in the caption as part of the Soiler Week content.

#Spoiler_for_MOA 오늘도 연습 끝! https://t.co/Sei8oSoaa7
#Spoiler_for_MOA 화요일의 아이 셋이 모이면... has far to go https://t.co/Cvhv7fNuYw

TXT has had multiple defining moments in its three-year career. The group topped Billboard’s 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks, with their song 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori from their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

TXT was also the only K-pop act featured on Rolling Stone's The 50 Best Albums of 2021 with their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE.

BigHit Music will start releasing minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’s concept teaser photos on April 23. The first concept will be the MESS version on the same date.

The album will be released on May 9 at 6.00 pm KST, followed by a comeback show at 8.00 pm KST.

Edited by Khushi Singh

