What does the burning rose in TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child mean? Fans try to answer

On April 19, BigHit Music released another teaser for TXT’s upcoming album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. The video teaser shows a rose burning and counting down to the day of the comeback.

As the teaser falls into the group’s planned Spoiler Week activity, MOAs, the group’s fandom, took out their detective hats and tried connecting the short clip with their previous universe stories.

The five-member group from BigHit Music is gearing up for their fourth EP. Their last Korean release was the repackaged album The Chao Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE in August last year. After months of waiting, fans are as ready as ever for the new album's release.

MOAs get to work as TXT’s latest teaser for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child shows a burning rose

The five-member K-pop group, TXT, or TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be returning with a Korean album comeback in May. The promotions for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child specifically include Spoiler Week, which aims to create more buzz around the comeback and give fans a chance to immerse themselves in the universe that TXT is building.

The latest teaser for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is a video teaser that shows a red rose in flames. The visual changes into a negative film for a millisecond, showing a ‘D-20’ countdown. The teaser ends with the group’s new logo for the comeback era.

nabi ✘ JAY DAY @ronabiii A burning rose??? Are we gonna get the complete opposite of minisode 1???? A burning rose??? Are we gonna get the complete opposite of minisode 1????

MOAs took to social media to create theories about the burning rose and its connection to the upcoming album’s name and previous album releases. One fan connected the lyrics of released songs and scenes from the teasers that show an object or area burning, to the latest teaser.

The same fan even theorized that the upcoming album might complete the Korean title of Can’t You See Me?.

thursday's child: ririiiii. ✘ || 📚 @yeonwonhiii puma and balance game has the “door” on their lyrics and run away mv has the burning huge door. in puma they're being chased and in balance game the door is their freedom, so what if the fire is the chaser? bcs every txt's mvs there is a fire/something burning puma and balance game has the “door” on their lyrics and run away mv has the burning huge door. in puma they're being chased and in balance game the door is their freedom, so what if the fire is the chaser? bcs every txt's mvs there is a fire/something burning https://t.co/GzNpxGuUyF

Other theories included the meaning of different colors the rose turns, a burning rose symbol, props at a previous music show stage, and more.

THURSDAY'S CHILD Yooja ✘ ⁵ ⁷ TXT⁷ @yungisslutt Red rose symbolizes love

Blue rose symbolizes attaining the impossible

White rose symbolizes purity, innocence.



what if they love someone who they think that they are not worthy enough to love, since that person is most pure and innocent person they know… Red rose symbolizes love Blue rose symbolizes attaining the impossible White rose symbolizes purity, innocence.what if they love someone who they think that they are not worthy enough to love, since that person is most pure and innocent person they know… https://t.co/OFsvJV5TFM

The only rose I've ever seen is from Fairy of Shampoo, but now it's burnt...

Rose is a simple of love #TXT #Thursdays_Child #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #투모로우바이투게더 I believe this minisode will be related to #ETERNITY ...The only rose I've ever seen is from Fairy of Shampoo, but now it's burnt... @TXT_members Rose is a simple of love #minisode2 I believe this minisode will be related to #ETERNITY...The only rose I've ever seen is from Fairy of Shampoo, but now it's burnt...@TXT_members Rose is a simple of love #minisode2 #TXT #Thursdays_Child #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #투모로우바이투게더 https://t.co/mThesq4aEE

Meanwhile, the group members have also been posting cryptic pictures with #Spoiler_for_MOA in the caption as part of the Soiler Week content.

TXT has had multiple defining moments in its three-year career. The group topped Billboard’s 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks, with their song 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori from their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

TXT was also the only K-pop act featured on Rolling Stone's The 50 Best Albums of 2021 with their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE.

BigHit Music will start releasing minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’s concept teaser photos on April 23. The first concept will be the MESS version on the same date.

The album will be released on May 9 at 6.00 pm KST, followed by a comeback show at 8.00 pm KST.

