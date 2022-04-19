BTS' RM makes quick reference to TXT during his speech at the final Permission To Dance concert in Las Vegas

Global K-pop sensation BTS finally wrapped up its extravagant four-day Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 16. The K-pop boy group put up an amazing concert that brought fans together from all over the world. Various A-list celebrities attended the concert and posted content on their Instagram accounts as well.

The septet also took over Twitter as fans trended various hashtags related to the group and its hit concert. On the final day of the concert, group member and leader RM narrated a heartwarming speech and made a small reference to K-pop boy group TXT, who is also signed under entertainment agency BIGHIT MUSIC.

He reiterated TXT Yeonjun's famous line from the song Cat & Dog,

"I feel like Cinderella."

BTS' RM smirks and makes TXT reference in closing speech

Before ending their last-day concert with a song, group member/leader RM took center stage and gave his HYBE hoobaes TXT a low-key shout-out during his end speech at the final Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. As BTS' RM gave his final speech, crowds went wild and cheered him on.

During his speech, the rapper reflected on his past experiences in the music industry and also the previous PTD On Stage concerts. In doing so, RM revealed that the concert was only meant to be a one-time show. He said,

"As such, our PERMISSION TO DANCE is finally over. I gotta say this because it's the last night. PERMISSION TO DANCE was just a one-time thing as an event."

Despite the concert setlist being jam-packed with hardly any breaks, the septet continued to deliver a show-stopping performance every time.

"After COVID, we wanted to give you a present and make this a total package, all the crazy choreography, all the songs you want to listen to, and all the dances you want to see. We just wanted to make one total package. There is no break, crazy dancing is really tough to perform."

RM continued to state that what was once meant to be just a one-time show became an amazing experience of 12 shows which made him feel like Cinderella. He said,

"But, you know, this is our 12th show of PERMISSION TO DANCE. I feel like Cinderella."

After referring himself to the Disney character Cinderella, BTS' RM gave a smirk. Based on this short joke, fans were quick to decipher the real meaning behind it and stated that RM might have given a shout-out to their hoobaes TXT.

The word “Cinderella” comes from TXT member Yeonjun’s iconic line "내가 변해" (feel like Cinderella naega byeonhae), from TXT’s song Cat & Dog of the group’s debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star.

bianca ᵕ̈ ✘ @rapperbeom did rm just say “feel like Cinderella”?!?!? 🤔 did rm just say “feel like Cinderella”?!?!? 🤔

larissa • ebbg @thvmaiIz



my inner moa self: NEGA BYEONHAE!!!



rm: i feel like cinderellamy inner moa self: NEGA BYEONHAE!!! rm: i feel like cinderellamy inner moa self: NEGA BYEONHAE!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭

캐서린⁷💜6.10 @catherinelum

meanwhile

jungkook kneeldown and put shoes for taehyung i cant with them rm: i feel like a cinderellameanwhilejungkook kneeldown and put shoes for taehyungi cant with them rm: i feel like a cinderellameanwhilejungkook kneeldown and put shoes for taehyung 😂😂😂 i cant with them

geri ☻ @springdayfilm rm: feel like cinderella

me: (naega byeonhae) rm: feel like cinderella me: (naega byeonhae)

BTS announces the release date for their new album

After wrapping up the concert, BTS surprised fans and announced the release date of its new album. The group’s management team played a video on a big screen towards the end of the concert titled “We Are Bulletproof” and unveiled the date “2022.6.10”.

BTS members have landed safely in Seoul, South Korea, and will now work on the group’s upcoming fifth full-length album. Group member RM has stayed back in Las Vegas to complete his pending scheduled activities and will travel back to Seoul after finishing his duties in the region.

