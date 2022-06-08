TXT, BTS, Stray Kids and more snag top spots on Billboard's World Album Chart

Music and entertainment magazine Billboard recently took to its official Twitter account to release its World Album Charts for the first week of June 2022. Among the various international artists in the music industry, the K-pop genre emerged victorious and dominated the chart with high rankings.

TXT Charts ✘💔 @TXTChartData



@TXT_members #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT minisode 2: Thursday’s Child' has now spent 3 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart. It ties with 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' for the longest running #1 album on the chart for the group. minisode 2: Thursday’s Child' has now spent 3 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart. It ties with 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' for the longest running #1 album on the chart for the group.@TXT_members #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT

K-pop groups like TXT, BTS, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, and SEVENTEEN have proved to the world with their recent rankings that 2022 is merely the beginning of their ever-demanding and unparalleled musical talent. With previously released albums also finding impressive rankings on the list, the K-pop groups have certainly set the bar high for others within the music industry.

TXT claims the top spot on Billboard World Album Charts, followed by SEVENTEEN, BTS, and more

With almost half of 2022 nearly over, on June 6, Billboard released its official list of the Top 50 best albums that have been released so far in the new year.

TXT, also known as Tomorrow X Together, has seen soaring success since the release of its new mini-album minisode 2:Thursday's Child and has held onto its spot at #1 on the World’s Album Chart. The album consists of three concepts: HATE, END, and MESS.

T✘T INTERNATIONAL @TXTintl_twt



' “minisode 2: Thursday's Child” has now spend 3 weeks on #1 on World Albums Chart. It now ties with ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’.



#투모로우바이투게더 #TXT

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER BILLBOARD | 220607 @TXT_members ' “minisode 2: Thursday's Child” has now spend 3 weeks on #1 on World Albums Chart. It now ties with ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’. BILLBOARD | 220607@TXT_members' “minisode 2: Thursday's Child” has now spend 3 weeks on #1 on World Albums Chart. It now ties with ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’. 🎉#투모로우바이투게더 #TXT #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER https://t.co/yisEdFxeRc

The group’s new mini-album has also spent a wonderful third week on the Billboard 200, making TXT the only second K-pop male act in history to chart an album in the Top 26 for three consecutive weeks.

According to the entertainment platform, TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child includes melodious R&B ballads and a hint of the boy band NSYNC’s 80’s synth-pop while mixing a wide-ranging genre with only five impressive tracks. The group’s album has become the third release to debut at the top of the Album Sales chart and earned the quintet its highest debut on Billboard 200 by ranking #4.

Next up is K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN’s new studio album Face the Sun. The album snagged its fourth position on this week’s World Albums chart. Three of the group’s new melodies from the album also entered the World Digital Song Sales chart: Hot ranked #3, followed by B-sides track Don Quixote at #14 and Shadow at #15. To add to the success, SEVENTEEN’s 2021 mini album Attacca has also re-entered the World Albums charts at #15.

Grabbing the following top five spots on the chart is none other than K-pop boy group BTS. The group’s following six albums dominated the chart: Love Yourself: Her at #5, BE at #6, Love Yourself: Tear at #7, Map of the Soul: 7 at #8, and Love Yourself: Answer at #9, while Map of the Soul: Persona re-entered the chart at #11.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s studio album THE ALBUM, released in 2020, held its spot at #12. The girl group’s album is also noted to secure a place in the Top 15 for 87 consecutive weeks.

Last but not least, K-pop boy group Stray Kids' latest album, ODDINARY ranked #14 on the World Album chart. After its release in March 2022, ODDINARY remarkably snagged the top position on the Billboard 200, making the group the only third Korean artist in history to top the chart.

With these great rankings, the K-pop music industry is proving itself to be one of the best genres in the international arena. Millions of fans worldwide have been tuning in and promoting songs and albums by K-pop artists every day, which has indeed led to spectacular rankings and success for their biases.

