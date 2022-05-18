Dream Concert 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Dream Concert is returning to the live stage for the first time in three years. The concert will take place on June 18 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul from 6 pm KST. The event has created a fascinating performance lineup after two years of only online performances.

Golden Child, Dripin, Dreamcatcher, Labum, Rightsome, Red Velvet, Victon, Stayc, Ive, AB6, NCT Dream, Nmix, Alice, Oh My Girl, Unite, We.I, Weeekly, Moojin Lee, Effects, Kingdom, Kepler, Cravity, Trend Magazine, Pentagon and CIEX are included in the current lineup.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on May 23, 2022, at 8 pm KST and can be purchased from the Ticket Link website. Details regarding ticket pricing will be intimated later.

More details about the Dream Concert 2022

The concert will take place offline for the first time in two years. I'm Baek-woon, the president of the Korea Entertainment Producers Association, told Naver:

"We will do our utmost to prepare for a concert that can breathe new life into our nation's concert industry, which has recently been dampened, and to provide meaningful and touching memories that can last a long time to the many K-pop fans all over the world who have been anxiously awaiting Dream Concert."

The concert will keep fans' and artists’ health and safety in mind while organizing the event. The event organizers have stated that they will take the most precautionary measures to ensure the safety and health of the concert's local and international fans.

The concert is a large-scale K-pop performance show where the best musicians from each year appear and perform for K-pop fans. The concert first began in 1995 and has since become one of the biggest joint K-pop festivals in the country, drawing over 40,000 fans every year.

The event featured artists such as SHINee, 2 pm, Girls Generation, BTOB, EXO, BTS, GOT7, and Monsta X, among many other second and third-generation acts.

The Korean Entertainment Producers Association and the Korean Tourism Organization are hosting the concert. The event is also sponsored by Hyundai Oilbank, Hyundai Electric, Hyundai Genuine, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Dream Concert 2022 artist lineup

'Dream Concert' is the largest K-pop performance in Korean history.

Alongside the concert in Korea, NCT Dream and Red Velvet will also headline the Allo Bank Festival 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia. NCT Dream recently performed at KPOP in Korea. FLEX Frankfurt 2022, featuring IVE, ENHYPEN, MAMAMOO, and others. NCT Dream is also on the roster of the Begin Again K-pop concert, which will take place in the Philippines on May 29.

