Live Nation $25 tickets: How to get, dates, availability, and all you need to know about Concert Week

Live Nation is back with its Concert Week, giving fans access to $25 all-in tickets to over 3700 shows across North America. The week-long program starts on May 4 and will go up to May 10.

Concert Week offers access to Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket, including taxes and fees.

Live Nation Concert Week tickets

Live Nation @LiveNation JUST ANNOUNCED @Metric is bringing the Doomscroller Tour! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10am local here livemu.sc/3Kpo1KW JUST ANNOUNCED 📣 @Metric is bringing the Doomscroller Tour! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10am local here livemu.sc/3Kpo1KW https://t.co/7MhdqglFsF

The concert week tickets are priced at $25, available starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10.00 am ET through Live Nation’s official website through May 10.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 8:00 am ET. Rakuten members will be able to purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3 at noon ET.

Live Nation Concert Week concerts

The $25 ticket will include performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums and will feature acts from genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, and Rock, among others.

Some artists that the fans will get access to include Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, and Zac Brown Band.

Also included in the list are Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Ben Platt, Big Time Rush, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Duran Duran, Eric Church, HAIM, Halsey, Jack White, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, and The Chicks among others. Live Nation’s official website can check the full list of performers.

Upcoming tours and shows

Some upcoming tours from the above list of artists include Shawn Mendes, who is set to hit the road for his Wonder World Tour in support of his 2020-released album Wonder. While Mendes has concert dates slated for the UK and Europe starting May, he also has concerts mapping 13 venues in North America.

Alicia Keys' tour will begin in June 2022 in the UK and head to North America in August after making stops in Europe. Jonas Brothers are slated to perform on June 3, 4, 10 and 11 at Park MGM. Backstreet Boys' European leg of their DNA tour will commence in October.

