The Chicks 2022 tour tickets: Where to buy, fan presale code, price, dates, and all you need to know 

Stars of country pop, The Chicks, have announced a 27-city North American tour. Jenny Lewis, the indie alt-folk sweetheart, will be joining The Chicks at the Greek Theater. The tour will commence in St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on June 14.

The Chicks' tour presale tickets will go on sale on March 1, 2022, at 10.00 am CST, with general admission tickets following on March 4. The tour will wrap up in August in Washington.

Tickets are available for purchase on the band's website as well as through LiveNation. The precode for the presale will be made available after joining The Chicks' fan club. It is unknown how much they will cost at the moment, but prices will fluctuate according to the venue.

The Chicks 2022 tour dates and venues

The Chicks North American tour dates are:

06/14 St Louis, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

06/15 Chicago, Illinois - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

06/17 Manchester, Tennessee - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/19 Noblesville, Indiana - Ruoff Music Center *

06/21 Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center *

06/22 Detroit, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theater *

06/24 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage *

06/27 Cleveland, Ohio - Blossom Music Center *

06/29 Syracuse, New York - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

06/30 Hartford, Connecticut - Xfinity Theater *

07/02 Wantagh, New York - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

07/05 Boston, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center *

07/06 Holmdel, New Jersey - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

07/08 Camden, New Jersey - Waterfront Music Pavilion *

07/09 Bristow, Virginia - Jiffy Lube Live *

07/12 Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/14 Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion *

07/16 Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

07/23 San Diego, California - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater ^

07/25 Los Angeles, California - The Greek Theater ^

07/26 Los Angeles, California - The Greek Theater ^

07/29 Santa Barbara, California - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

07/30 Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheater ^

08/02 Morrison, Colorado - Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

08/05 Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheater *

08/06 Boise, Idaho - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

08/09 Bend, Oregon - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/13 George, Washington - The Gorge Amphitheater *

(* with Patty Griffin)

(^ with Jenny Lewis)

This will be the 13-time Grammy winners’ first major outing since 2017, and their first gig since the release of their fifth studio album, Gaslighter. The band will be joined by Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis for the tour.

