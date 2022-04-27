Hilarious Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly memes take over Twitter as actress reveals they drink each other's blood for 'ritual purposes' 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to be the talk of the internet after the former spoke about drinking each other’s blood. The 35-year-old actress talked about the couple’s vampire-like habits to Glamour UK and assured netizens that the two do not drink “goblets” of each other’s blood.
The actress first spoke about their blood-drinking habits during her engagement announcement in January. Clarifying the process, she told the magazine:
“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”
Speaking of their involvement in the process, Megan Fox revealed that she was “much more controlled” and also shared her interest in astrology and “metaphysical practices and meditations.” She added:
“I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”
The Jennifer’s Body legend also shared that she believes that she “made” Machine Gun Kelly. She added that he was the “exact physical type” she had been manifesting since she was four years old.
Internet reacts to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s blood-drinking practice
Though Megan Fox assured fans that their “ritual” was done with “a few drops of blood,” netizens still found it concerning that the two were involving themselves in the process. Some mocked the couple for gimmicking Angelina Jolie and her former husband Billy Bob Thornton, who famously wore drops of each other’s blood around their necks.
Megan Fox opens up about her Ayahuasca retreat with MGK
Fox revealed in the interview that they went through ayahuasca, which the actress claimed helps to “open one’s mind and heal past trauma.”
She added that it was like a “Hail Mary, to be honest!” as the two needed an “adrenaline injection of God in this relationship.”
She explained that the treatment was “incredibly intense” as it involved fasting and drinking tea which makes you vomit violently. Though the process seems painful, Fox shared that it “bound us together” and confirmed matters she “needed to know or I needed to feel.”