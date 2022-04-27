Hilarious Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly memes take over Twitter as actress reveals they drink each other's blood for 'ritual purposes' 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to be the talk of the internet after the former spoke about drinking each other’s blood. The 35-year-old actress talked about the couple’s vampire-like habits to Glamour UK and assured netizens that the two do not drink “goblets” of each other’s blood.

The actress first spoke about their blood-drinking habits during her engagement announcement in January. Clarifying the process, she told the magazine:

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Speaking of their involvement in the process, Megan Fox revealed that she was “much more controlled” and also shared her interest in astrology and “metaphysical practices and meditations.” She added:

“I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

The Jennifer’s Body legend also shared that she believes that she “made” Machine Gun Kelly. She added that he was the “exact physical type” she had been manifesting since she was four years old.

Internet reacts to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s blood-drinking practice

Though Megan Fox assured fans that their “ritual” was done with “a few drops of blood,” netizens still found it concerning that the two were involving themselves in the process. Some mocked the couple for gimmicking Angelina Jolie and her former husband Billy Bob Thornton, who famously wore drops of each other’s blood around their necks.

Reacting to Megan Fox and MGK’s ritual, a few tweets read:

Chloe 🦇 @Sharpie_TM remember to drink water (or blood if you’re Megan Fox) remember to drink water (or blood if you’re Megan Fox)

ELY🧚🏻‍♀️ @highoffelyy Megan fox when she tastes mgk blood Megan fox when she tastes mgk blood https://t.co/Xnv6RDmBP5

Sad @SadToExist when MGK said “suck me dry” Megan Fox took it too seriously by sucking and consuming his blood. That explains why MGK is so pale, mans is giving blood donations every other night when MGK said “suck me dry” Megan Fox took it too seriously by sucking and consuming his blood. That explains why MGK is so pale, mans is giving blood donations every other night https://t.co/ADAL46zLJ9

Dr. Susan Bushinski ~ 🇺🇦-I stand with UKRAINE @BushinskiSusan Someone should tell Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly that drinking each other’s blood is a gimmick already done by Angelina Jolie and Billie Bob Thornton - so it’s not shocking or unique it’s just gross and disgusting Someone should tell Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly that drinking each other’s blood is a gimmick already done by Angelina Jolie and Billie Bob Thornton - so it’s not shocking or unique it’s just gross and disgusting

𝙳𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚍 @fuegodave

#MeganFox #machinegunkelly #MGK Megan Fox and MGK are into some weird satanic stuff fs. They drink each other's blood?!?! Please STOP INTERVIEWING THEM!!! Megan Fox and MGK are into some weird satanic stuff fs. They drink each other's blood?!?! Please STOP INTERVIEWING THEM!!!#MeganFox #machinegunkelly #MGK https://t.co/PHDk2ibkD6

Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 @jeffbrutlag If Megan Fox can openly say that she likes drinking her husband’s blood, I think I’m allowed to openly talk about how insufferably lonely I am as a hopeless romantic without feeling like y’all are judging me If Megan Fox can openly say that she likes drinking her husband’s blood, I think I’m allowed to openly talk about how insufferably lonely I am as a hopeless romantic without feeling like y’all are judging me

🌷Renée Linden🌷 @SockPops Okay but I'm less bothered by Megan Fox drinking blood and more concerned that she's drinking MGK's blood. That's gotta taste like straight White Claw. Okay but I'm less bothered by Megan Fox drinking blood and more concerned that she's drinking MGK's blood. That's gotta taste like straight White Claw.

arcadiawave @arcadiawave360 @ComplexPop Remember when Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thorton caught hell from everybody for just wearing vials of the others' blood? LOL,those were innocent times;they made Megan Fox & MGK look like try-hards... @ComplexPop Remember when Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thorton caught hell from everybody for just wearing vials of the others' blood? LOL,those were innocent times;they made Megan Fox & MGK look like try-hards... https://t.co/Yd5xaTyBDN

Ęłäęríïç  @Elaeriic megan fox and mgk whenever they’re hungry for some blood megan fox and mgk whenever they’re hungry for some blood https://t.co/XSbqdBvQBE

Megan Fox opens up about her Ayahuasca retreat with MGK

Fox revealed in the interview that they went through ayahuasca, which the actress claimed helps to “open one’s mind and heal past trauma.”

She added that it was like a “Hail Mary, to be honest!” as the two needed an “adrenaline injection of God in this relationship.”

She explained that the treatment was “incredibly intense” as it involved fasting and drinking tea which makes you vomit violently. Though the process seems painful, Fox shared that it “bound us together” and confirmed matters she “needed to know or I needed to feel.”

