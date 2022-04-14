Awkward Megan Fox and MGK red carpet video goes viral 

Megan Fox looked visibly irritated with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at an event hosted on Sunday. The couple was attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills to honor stylist Maeve Reilly. Though the couple dazzled netizens with their outfits, it appeared that the Jennifer’s Body star was not pleased to spend the weekend with her beau.

Footwear News captured an awkward moment where the Bloody Valentine singer attempted to kiss Fox. However, the 35-year-old actress moved her head away and gave him an icy glare. She went on to step on the red carpet alone as MGK observed her.

Though the actress did not give him the response he wished for, MGK looked unfazed and brushed it off. The singer kept a smile on as his fiancée walked away from him.

The mother-of-three donned a brown mini dress with a corset underbust which highlighted her waist. Known for his unique fashion choices, MGK was seen wearing a flower embellished jacket with black trousers. His outfit was accessorized with pearls and beaded necklaces, nose rings, and matching earrings. His pink hair seemingly blended in with his outfit as well.

Internet reacts to Megan Fox dodging MGK

Netizens found the Fox-MGK exchange hilarious. Though it appeared to be a tense moment, fans were shocked when Fox snubbed the singer at a public event. A few reactions to the paparazzi clip read:

Exploring Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, got on one knee and proposed to the actress on January 11, 2022 in Puerto Rico. The two had been dating since May 2020. The singer proposed to the Transformers star with a stunning engagement ring featuring diamond and emerald stones, which are their respective birthstones.

Prior to dating the musician, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. The two share sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

MGK has not been married in the past. However he is a father to 12-year-old Casie, who he shares with former partner Emma Cannon.

Fox and MGK met each other while filming the crime drama Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

The couple was recently spotted taking Fox’s son Bodhi to Disneyland. The three looked unphased by the cameras as they enjoyed the theme park’s rides.

