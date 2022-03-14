×
Glitch Mode: NCT DREAM's Mark, Renjun, & Jeno send fans into a frenzy with teasers of their upcoming album

NCT DREAM's Renjun, Mark, & Jeno teases for Glitch mode (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kumari Khushboo
ANALYST
Modified Mar 14, 2022 08:31 PM IST
The latest teaser for NCT DREAM's comeback has been released.The group will publish their second full-length album, Glitch Mode, eight months after their first full-length repackaged album, Hello Future, as initially reported.

Members Mark, Renjun, and Jeno flaunt their most charming styles in these teasers, which include three photos of each of them wearing a modern-esque helmet.

Teaser Image #JENO NCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/lYdevgqMjj
Teaser Image #MARKNCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/NmwewrOjcD
Teaser Image #RENJUN NCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/Hkj3F5EcN3

The label also released a seven-second video featuring the three members, who are wearing black helmets and lift the visor before the album's title comes on screen.

Teaser Image #RENJUN NCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/OVjK3C9mX6
Teaser Image #MARKNCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/gjqckGHIxr
Teaser Image #JENO NCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/0oAQXQ7dBl

The release date for Glitch Mode is already scheduled for March 28. In June 2021, the group made their last comeback as a group with the repackaged album, Hello Future.

Fans express their enthusiasm for the NCT DREAM's comeback

Here's how fans reacted to the group's comeback Glitch Mode on social media.

Cant wait, omg!#JAEMIN #재민#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/pnolN0zXWs
AAAAAA JISUNG!!!!!! MOST HANDSOME PIXELATED BOY YEP #NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/izrG5j85Vj
Anyways, young handsome and super talented men are coming to save music industry 😎#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/CmbjlFuRal
These two months gonna be great!#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode https://t.co/g6Zhv50UpI
Cannot wait !!#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode #NCTDREAM #GlitchMode_Image1 https://t.co/iI43RfYNHm

Fans are eagerly waiting for the group's comeback.

More about NCT DREAM’s upcoming album

On March 15, 2022, more teaser pictures will be published, as well as a mystical CBT (Closed Beta Test) Ver.1 on March 16.

NCT DREAM to comeback with '버퍼링 (Glitch Mode)’, the lead song of the 2nd album!Heralds a strong addiction with repeated hooks like buffering & unique chanting! MARK participated in rap making! bit.ly/3CDm6jP#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode

The group has revealed their comeback timeline, which was updated on March 11.

Glitch Mode SCHEDULE POSTERNCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/LCdMfNw2aS

As per the schedule, the group will host a Glitch Mode Open countdown on VLIVE on March 28, 2022, ahead of the release of the album on the same day, as well as a Glitch Mode Special YouTube Live on March 30.

NCT DREAM will hold a pay-per-view online event, DREAM STAGE: GLITCH MODE, on April 5 through the platform Beyond LIVE, as announced earlier.

#NCTDREAM - DREAM STAGE : GLITCH MODE🕹We’re on the Glitch Mode🕹Press ENTER to join #DREAMSTAGE !➡️2022.04.05(KST)#NCTDREAM_DREAMSTAGE#DREAMSTAGE_GLITCHMODE#드림스테이지 #GlitchMode #NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/W9wplUkSXG

Furthermore, on March 11, the group began releasing the 6-episode sequence 7llin' in Our Youth, on the group's YouTube channel. Two episodes have been released so far, with the second one having been released three hours ago at the time of publishing this article.

The group will be seen enjoying themselves at the beach, appreciating some free and healing time while glamping, playing games, and doing some other activities in 7llin' in Our Youth.

According to reports, DREAM STAGE: GLITCH MODE pre-recorded performances with people cheering for the group. The audience was able to partake in the recordings by applying through websites SMTOWN & STORE and Yes24 on March 7, 2022.

