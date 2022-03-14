Glitch Mode: NCT DREAM's Mark, Renjun, & Jeno send fans into a frenzy with teasers of their upcoming album

The latest teaser for NCT DREAM's comeback has been released.The group will publish their second full-length album, Glitch Mode, eight months after their first full-length repackaged album, Hello Future, as initially reported.

Members Mark, Renjun, and Jeno flaunt their most charming styles in these teasers, which include three photos of each of them wearing a modern-esque helmet.

The label also released a seven-second video featuring the three members, who are wearing black helmets and lift the visor before the album's title comes on screen.

The release date for Glitch Mode is already scheduled for March 28. In June 2021, the group made their last comeback as a group with the repackaged album, Hello Future.

Fans express their enthusiasm for the NCT DREAM's comeback

Here's how fans reacted to the group's comeback Glitch Mode on social media.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the group's comeback.

More about NCT DREAM’s upcoming album

On March 15, 2022, more teaser pictures will be published, as well as a mystical CBT (Closed Beta Test) Ver.1 on March 16.

The group has revealed their comeback timeline, which was updated on March 11.

As per the schedule, the group will host a Glitch Mode Open countdown on VLIVE on March 28, 2022, ahead of the release of the album on the same day, as well as a Glitch Mode Special YouTube Live on March 30.

NCT DREAM will hold a pay-per-view online event, DREAM STAGE: GLITCH MODE, on April 5 through the platform Beyond LIVE, as announced earlier.

Furthermore, on March 11, the group began releasing the 6-episode sequence 7llin' in Our Youth, on the group's YouTube channel. Two episodes have been released so far, with the second one having been released three hours ago at the time of publishing this article.

The group will be seen enjoying themselves at the beach, appreciating some free and healing time while glamping, playing games, and doing some other activities in 7llin' in Our Youth.

According to reports, DREAM STAGE: GLITCH MODE pre-recorded performances with people cheering for the group. The audience was able to partake in the recordings by applying through websites SMTOWN & STORE and Yes24 on March 7, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan