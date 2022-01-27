K-pop group NCT Dream to make a comeback in March 2022

NCT Dream's label confirmed that the group will make its comeback in March this year. The group is gearing up to record new music and introduce fresh concepts.

The K-pop group is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment in 2016. The unit consists of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

Fans look forward to NCT Dream's much-awaited comeback

On January 27, 2022, SM Entertainment confirmed that the septet will return to the music scene in March 2022. The group is prepping itself to release fresh music and a much-awaited album. A representative of the label stated the following:

"It's true that the members of NCT Dream are preparing for a comeback some time in March. Please look forward to it."

The group made legendary success within the K-pop industry last year with their first studio album Hot Sauce and its repackaged version of Hello Future. With these two, the septet earned the "triple million seller" title.

The group's return to the music industry this year will mark their first album release in 8 months, since the release of their repackaged album Hello Future in June 2021.

The K-pop group's fans, known as NCTzens, took to social media to express their excitement and eagerness. Fans look forward to new concepts and music produced by the boys as they get ready to top the success of their album Hot Sauce.

The following statement was released by SM Entertainment:

"The 1st full-length album Taste sold 2.03 million copies and the repackage album 'Hello Future' sold 1.19 million copies, with a total sales of 3.23 million copies as of July last year. The group made two albums consecutively as million-sellers, and the active songs 'Taste' and 'Hello Future."

NCT Dream's title track Hot Sauce gave fans everything they expected. With a sweet, spicy chorus and addictive hip-hop beats, the song became one of Summer 2021's biggest K-pop releases. Their energetic, fun-packed choreography went viral and began trending globally.

Recent achievements of NCT Dream

The K-pop group showcased spectacular talent by releasing award-winning albums and tracks. According to fans, the group set the stage on fire with their powerful vocals and dance performances in 2021.

NCT DREAM has won Best Album Award "Hot Sauce" from the 31st Seoul Music Award 2022







Today, thanks to Czennies

The septet received commendations from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the 12th Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, followed by the 13th Melon Music Awards Top 10, MAMA Worldwide Fans Choice Top 10, and the 36th Golden Disc Awards Music Division Bonsang. On January 23, 2022, the group won the Best Album Award at the 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi