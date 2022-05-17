 Begin Again K-Pop edition 2022: Lineup, tickets, date, location and all you need to know

The Begin Again concert is coming to the Philippines. Filipino fans are in for a treat as four K-pop acts are set to visit Manila for a live concert. NCT Dream, SHINee's KEY, WEi, and ALICE are scheduled to perform live at the Begin Again: KPOP Edition on May 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. PHT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The concert ticket pre-sale will commence on May 17, 2022, at 12 p.m. local time via https://www.cdmentertainment.ph. Additionally, the general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. the next day, May 18, 2022, through https://www.ticketnet.com.ph/ and all Ticketnet locations countrywide.

Concertgoers have the option of purchasing from four different ticket packages. Patron A priced at PHP10,250, Patron B priced at PHP9,450, Lower Box priced at PHP7,850, Upperbox priced at PHP4,950 and General Admission priced at PHP3,250. There are no prerequisites for participating in the pre-sale, and anyone can purchase tickets. A maximum of ten tickets can be purchased per individual.

Begin Again concert will see performances by four K-pop groups

Begin Again marks the country's first international K-pop concert in two years. After years of purely online interactions, the artists have come together to meet their fans in person. The event will be presented by CDM Entertainment.

The concert will be headlined by NCT Dream. The group had performed in the Philippines in 2020 as part of their THE DREAM SHOW tour. The group released their latest album Glitch Mode on March 28. The album sold over two million copies, making it one of their biggest commercial successes.

This comeback also marked their first entry on the Billboard 200 Chart, at number 50, demonstrating their international popularity. It is to be noted that only Jeno, Jaemin, Renjun, Chenle and Jisung will be performing at the Begin Again concert.

Meanwhile, the concert will mark KEY’s second performance in the country. He toured the Philippines in 2017 with SHINee members. He made his solo debut in 2018 and has since released several albums, including his most recent work, the mini-album Bad Love. It earned KEY his first music show victory as well as critical acclaim, including third place on NME's "The 25 best K-pop songs of 2021."

WEi who debuted in 2020 will also be performing alongside KEY and NCT Dream. The group recently released their mini-album Love Pt.1: First Love in March and have gained worldwide attention. The album launched them to the fifth position on Korea's Gaon Chart.

ALICE has previously performed in the Philippines as ELRIS. This time they are coming back with two new members and a new name. They also recently released the single Power of Love. The emotional ballad was performed by members EJ, Do-A, Chaejeong, Yeonjae, Yukyung, Sohee, and Karin.

