"I ended up fighting for my life": BLACKPINK's Rosé speaks about never giving up since her pre-debut days

Worldwide superstar BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently featured in a Vogue Australia interview and shared memories from her pre-debut and trainee days. The K-pop idol opened up about her experiences and hardships, revealing that she is a strong woman who never backs down in the face of problems.

As many know, the K-pop music industry is rigorous with its training and selection processes. Those involved in the business take all matters into account and choose those contestants who are worthy of bringing success and fame into the industry as well as for themselves.

Hours of singing and dance lessons aren't cut out for everyone, with many idols leaving the industry even before their debut.

However, BLACKPINK Rosé’s will to survive and break through the hardships proves her warrior-like personality. During the interview, the Ice Cream singer explained her fight-or-flight experiences and stated:

"I ended up fighting for my life, training for my life. Because I couldn’t accept the fact that I’d just be cut and sent back."

BLACKPINK's Rosé proves her iron will personality in a recent interview with Vogue Australia

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the K-pop star opened up about her pre-debut experience and training years at YG Entertainment. She revealed that underneath her sweet and kind appearance lies the spirit of a warrior.

The BLACKPINK singer reminisced about her childhood days and described them as normal and peaceful, where she had not yet decided what or who she would like to become in the future. Surprisingly, Rosé stated that she never dreamt of becoming a global star as her ambitions as a child were much more modest.

"I went to school thinking that I was going to be normal, like an art teacher or something."

The BOOMBAYAH crooner revealed that although she was interested in playing the piano and was a part of several church choirs, she never thought about turning her passion into a career. She also revealed that she was never educated or guided about taking up music as a possible job rather than more of a hobby.

Rosé stated that as a child she liked to try different things, and hence credits her journey into the K-pop music industry which has so far given her unparalleled success and fame.

"I was always looking out, looking for amazing things."

At the age of 15, the singer auditioned for a position at YG Entertainment and within a span of two years, she traveled to South Korea as an official trainee. Stepping into a new world, she knew her training days would be one of the most challenging times of her life.

Upon arriving at her destination, Rosé notices that 12 other girls were also training to debut. However, unlike her, they had been training for five years. The experience gap suddenly struck Rosé and she described that moment in her life as a constant fight to emerge as number one.

The Korean-New Zealand singer was anxious about failing and being sent back to Australia. With her dreams of becoming a musician and the desire to stay, BLACKPINK’s Rosé stated that these were the reasons why she decided to fight and give it her all, rather than fleeing from overwhelming pressure:

"I ended up fighting for my life, training for my life. Because I couldn’t accept the fact that I’d just be cut and sent back. So I had no time to slack off. I remember I took every minute and every second to work on my craft so that I could make it."

As Rosé explained her inspiring story, it certainly proves that she made her breakthrough despite such a grueling time and continues to reach new heights with the rest of the BLACKPINK members. With her decision to push forward, the K-pop singer has undoubtedly emerged victorious.

