The famous South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with 17 Carat, an extended play (EP).

Their debut extended play became the ‘longest-charting K-pop album of the year’ in the US and the only rookie album to make it on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list.

SEVENTEEN has earned titles like "Theater Kids of K-Pop," "Performance Kings," and "K-Pop Performance Powerhouse'" by multiple media outlets, international and otherwise. They are considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group because of their constant involvement in songwriting and choreographing.

The Pretty U singers are extremely good at dancing, especially when synchronization. They have been praised not just by CARATs, the group's fanbase, but also by K-pop stans in the industry.

Let’s take a look at some of their brilliant synchronization choreographies.

Story continues below ad

5 crazy in-sync choreographies of SEVENTEEN

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN (Image via @pledis_17/Twitter)

The boy band has served various diversifying choreographies, from upbeat bass to mellow-paced musical ones. They taught new moves and formations in every music video, which shows their sheer dedication to surprising their fans. However, the cherry on the cake is their crazy synchronization.

1) Very Nice

Story continues below ad

Very Nice, the group’s third music video, was released in July 2016. It is a super catchy and energizing track that made CARATs dance to its mellow tunes. The song not only has one of the most well-done choreography, but the synchronization is immaculate. The members pull off slow-to-fast dance moves and stomp forward at an impeccable level without missing a single beat.

2) Boom Boom

This power-packed track by the K-pop boy band was released in December 2016, and fans instantly noticed the improvement in their synchronization. One can observe a lot of symmetry in Boom Boom, from start to end, making it exceptionally visually appealing.

Story continues below ad

The track starts with a synchronized jacket moment, where each member is seen pulling their jacket in perfect coordination. What fascinates CARATs even more is the members’ ability to jump so high and yet maintain elegance.

3) Don’t Wanna Cry

gray ; meeting dkb 🫶 @roseoho DJSJDJS THIS ENTIRE VODEO JUST HAS ME WEAK JM SHAKING SEOHOS FLIP HWANWOONGS EVERYTHING THE FACT THAT THEY DID DONT WANT TO CRY AND IM IN BIGASS SEVENTEEN HOURS IM LITERALLY SHAKING SHDJSJD DJSJDJS THIS ENTIRE VODEO JUST HAS ME WEAK JM SHAKING SEOHOS FLIP HWANWOONGS EVERYTHING THE FACT THAT THEY DID DONT WANT TO CRY AND IM IN BIGASS SEVENTEEN HOURS IM LITERALLY SHAKING SHDJSJD https://t.co/BXOUllZWJ3

SEVENTEEN mesmerized fans with the choreography of their 2017 track Don’t Wanna Cry. The mellow-paced song won hearts because of its smooth and graceful moves.

The group’s synchronization was ethereal. They also won the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Award for “Best Dance Performance - Male Group” for Don’t Wanna Cry, which is a testament to their stunning performance.

Story continues below ad

4) Oh My!

This track is comparatively a recent track released in 2018. SEVENTEEN’s Oh My! Had the fandom screaming and cheering because of its crazy in-sync choreography. The dance segment in the middle of the song and the coordinated formations at the end awed the CARATs and left them speechless.

Though the song does not have heavy upbeat and bass music and is rather lyrical and euphoric, it still captivates the listener because of its satisfying synchronized choreography.

Story continues below ad

5) Home

🐰🌼 @joshimelody #세븐틴 @pledis_17 some of you forgot how superior home’s triple axel is and it shows some of you forgot how superior home’s triple axel is and it shows 😔 #세븐틴 @pledis_17 https://t.co/X5GkufBrAn

The list would be incomplete without mentioning the most-talked-about SEVENTEEN song, Home. CARATs were thrilled to witness the boy band in the famous “Triple Axel” part. The members beautifully followed through with their dance moves on the “cause I’m your home” segment which had some of the best grooves and formations.

Certain elements in the track, such as spinning mid-air not once but thrice in perfect harmony and still making a smooth landing each time, enthralled fans. They served insane uniformity and coordination with Home.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN became the second act in K-pop history to sell 2M copies. This victory came with their fourth studio album, Face the Sun, which recorded over 2.06 million copies in just seven days of its release and made its place on Hanteo’s first-week sales chart.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far