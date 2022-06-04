SEVENTEEN is the second act in K-pop history to sell 2M copies on Hanteo’s first-week sales chart

HOT creators, SEVENTEEN, have become the second-ever K-pop group to record two million copies of a particular album in first-week sales on the Hanteo Chart. The 13-member group’s fourth studio album, Face the Sun, recorded over 2.06 million copies in the past seven days of its release, showcasing the unparalleled popularity of the group worldwide.

This figure marks the highest first-week sales of 2022 and the second in K-pop history. SEVENTEEN is one of the most prominent third-generation groups still going extremely strong, proof of which is its increasing number of album sales.

With this gem added to their roster, their past six releases have recorded over one million sales, with the last two recording over two million sales.

SEVENTEEN’s Face the Sun becomes the second-ever album in K-pop history to surpass two million first-week sales on Hanteo

Hanteo Chart is one of the top album charts that provides genuine data for album sales for all Korean releases. Unlike Gaon Chart, Hanteo Chart counts only the albums sold to customers instead of stock orders. Hence, it remains a chart that reflects the popularity of a K-pop act and is an integral part of the Korean music industry.

Story continues below ad

On June 3, PLEDIS Entertainment revealed that SEVENTEEN recorded 2.06 million sales for Face the Sun, their fourth full-length album, in the first week of its release. The 13-member act is only bested by their label mates, BTS, the first artist to achieve this feat.

Similarly, the Rock with You group even recorded a massive 1.7 million copies sold on the first-day sales. The group now has two albums surpassing two million sales, ATTACCA and Face the Sun.

Also, Face the Sun arrived more than two years after their last full-length album, An Ode. The excitement doubled when the physical album details dropped, and fans found it contained member-specific highlighter pens and the five versions amidst an aesthetic packaging.

Story continues below ad

The album is also doing well on Gaon Chart. Face the Sun debuted at No. 1 position on the physical album weekly chart measured from May 22 to 28. The group won a second music show trophy for HOT against IVE’s Love Dive on Music Bank. They previously won at M Countdown against Kang Daniel’s Upside Down.

HOT was even released with great enthusiasm from CARATs worldwide. The title track, HOT, topped the iTunes Top Songs in nearly 26 regions, while the album, Face the Sun, enjoyed the No. 1 position on the iTunes Albums charts in approximately 22 regions.

Story continues below ad

SEVENTEEN gearing up for a world tour titled Be the Sun

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17

weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/bj0rw6x5 [NOTICE] SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - SEOUL 오프라인 공연 상세 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) [NOTICE] SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - SEOUL 오프라인 공연 상세 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/bj0rw6x5 https://t.co/h6uRhbqUVZ

After years of thwarted plans, the HOT group will be embarking on a world tour titled Be the Sun, starting June 25 with two back-to-back dates in Seoul. They will then move to North America for 12 scheduled tours. Tour dates and venues for Asia and a Japan Dome tour are also expected to be revealed later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far