SEVENTEEN becomes the second artist to sell 1M albums on the first day in Hanteo history

On May 27, SEVENTEEN made their highly-anticipated comeback with their fourth studio album, Face the Sun, and their lead single, HOT. They have been making a splash on the global music charts with their special anniversary album.

SEVENTEEN achieved their new personal best record on the Hanteo Chart. Face The Sun sold a staggering 1,758,565 copies on its first day of sales alone. This is almost double their previous first-day sales record of 881,788 set by their 2021 mini album Your Choice.

With Face The Sun, SEVENTEEN has managed to break their own first-week sales record of 1,364,127 set by Your Choice in just one day.

Not only that, but they have also become only the second artist in Hanteo history to sell over 1 million copies of an album on the first day of its release. The only other artists to achieve the feat are their labelmates, BTS.

SEVENTEEN sets a new personal best record on Hanteo Chart

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17

세븐틴의 불타는 무대를 캐럿 마음에다 쏴



심장이 뜨거워졌던 첫 주 활동 완료



#다음_주_활동은_더_뜨거워_뜨거워_뜨거워

#캐럿들_힘차게_달리자_이_노래는_행진가 [17'S] #인기가요 컴백 #HOT 해 핫해세븐틴의 불타는 무대를 캐럿 마음에다 쏴심장이 뜨거워졌던 첫 주 활동 완료 [17'S] #인기가요 컴백 #HOT 해 핫해🚨세븐틴의 불타는 무대를 캐럿 마음에다 쏴🔫심장이 뜨거워졌던 첫 주 활동 완료🔥#다음_주_활동은_더_뜨거워_뜨거워_뜨거워♨️#캐럿들_힘차게_달리자_이_노래는_행진가💨 https://t.co/lPAgQBHbYK

The HOT singers continue to set new records on Hanteo. The company was founded in Seoul in 1998 and collected K-pop album sales in real-time to compile an overview. The data is viewable on the official Hanteo page and used to assess the artist’s popularity in Korea and around the world.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun has achieved the third-highest first-day sales of any album in Hanteo history, bested only by their HYBE labelmate BTS’ albums - Map of The Soul: 7 and BE.

Members have only bettered their previous record set by their eighth mini-album, Your Choice, but they have also set a new personal best record on the domestic music chart with Face The Sun.

SEVENTEEN continues to dominate global music charts

Face The Sun, and its title track HOT topped worldwide iTunes Charts. Meanwhile, lead single HOT hit number one on iTunes' Top Songs charts in at least 26 regions, including Poland, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Face The Sun dominated number one on iTunes Top Album Charts in at least 22 different regions, including Brazil.

KOREAN SALES @koreansales_twt by #SEVENTEEN has now surpassed 1.8 million copies sold on Hanteo. <Face the Sun> by #SEVENTEEN has now surpassed 1.8 million copies sold on Hanteo.

Furthermore, their new title track, HOT, shot to number one on Bugs’ real-time chart and soared to the top of Japan’s Line Music and AWA.

The nine-track album is a special anniversary album celebrating the group’s seventh debut anniversary this year. In addition, HOT, Face The Sun also consists of Darl+ing, DON QUIXOTE, March, Shadow, ‘bout you, If you leave me and Ash in a well-packaged, no skips album.

char ツ @grrwonwoo #FacetheSun by SEVENTEEN officially have the 3rd highest first day of sales of all time on Hanteo with 1,758,565 copies #FacetheSun by SEVENTEEN officially have the 3rd highest first day of sales of all time on Hanteo with 1,758,565 copies ‼️‼️

Previously, the 13-member talented group also surpassed two million stock pre-orders, making it the group’s highest number of pre-orders to date.

SEVENTEEN announces world tour with BE THE SUN

Ten days before the release of their album, the Darl+ing singers officially announced their plans to embark upon a world tour with the name BE THE SUN.

TRIGGERNYA -star | AYO BACA RULES :) @starfess -guys WORLD TOUR SEVENTEEN "BE THE SUN" bakalan mulai di Seoul nih, kamu pada nonton tida kalau Indonesia masuk ke dalam list? 🤔 -guys WORLD TOUR SEVENTEEN "BE THE SUN" bakalan mulai di Seoul nih, kamu pada nonton tida kalau Indonesia masuk ke dalam list? 🤔 https://t.co/DELpevbnwS

The HOT singers will commence with two concert nights at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on June 25 and 26, post which they will head to North America, where they will perform in arenas in 12 different cities in the United States and Canada.

Not only that, PLEDIS Entertainment announced the group’s plans for an arena tour in Asia and held six dome shows in Japan from November to December. However, the details of which aren’t disclosed yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar