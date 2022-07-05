TXT tied sandbags to their legs as trainees, admit that it improved performances

The road to becoming a successful and multi-talented K-pop artist isn’t always easy, and the same goes for boy group TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Before debuting as a K-pop idol, all selected members need to go through rigorous training in various fields, including dance.

Powerful choreography is as important as musical production, and each dance step has to be perfect, quick and clean.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the K-pop boy group picked 10 essential items that they can’t live without. While most of the items are obvious and necessary, the group also reminisced about their days as trainees. Apparently, the idols had to tie their legs with sandbags to help them improve their performance and dance skills.

Ever since their debut in 2019, the fourth-generation K-pop boy group has stunned fans with their brilliant choreography and stage presence while performing various hitmakers.

TXT's recent interview with GQ Japan magazine

Fans of the K-pop boy group, known as MOA, already know that the members have unprecedented talent. However, becoming a K-pop idol requires a lot of effort and time with the expectation to grasp things quickly. In a recent one-way interview with GQ Japan, TXT revealed one of the ways they polished their dancing skills.

Titled 10 Things TOMORROW X TOGETHER Can't Live Without, each group member took turns answering interesting questions that fans have been eager to hear about.

Most of the items listed by the boy band were quite obvious given that they are singers. As artists, the group stated that they can’t live without their microphones and revealed that they automatically felt more confident with microphones than headsets. Groupmate Yeonjun stated:

"For some reason when I go on stage holding this, I’m more confident."

However, that isn't the only item essential to their being. When asked about an item that he personally can’t live without, group member Taehyun stated that he loved his dumbbells. Although they were small and light-weight, the artist stressed their importance.

After revealing his item, the members began teasing him about his light-weight dumbbells. However, Taehyun stuck by his choice and explained that the dumbbells are handy for physical activities like shadow boxing. He explained:

"Once you put them down, you feel faster."

This suddenly reminded the group about their days as trainees and how they used to tie sandbags to their legs during dance practices. Group member Beomgyu explained that the sandbags helped them move faster since the weight caused them to use more muscle.

He also revealed that once they removed the sandbags, dance movements became a whole lot easier. Groupmate Taehyun explained:

"It felt like you're on the moon. You can jump higher!."

Although the K-pop idols trained with heavyweights, the results of the seemingly challenging idea certainly paid off as they have showcased extraordinary and powerful dance skills on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, TXT’s brand new fourth mini-album, minisode 2:Thursday’s Child, has recently been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. With this achievement, the group has now acquired a total of six gold certified albums.

Additionally, TXT is part of the artist lineup for Japan’s biggest music festival, Summer Sonic 2022, which will be held in Tokyo and Osaka. The boy group will also be holding the Japanese leg of their world tour on September 3-4 in Osaka and on September 7-8 in Chiba.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far