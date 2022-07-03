TXT’s ACT: LOVESICK setlists - Seoul Day 1 and 2

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, finally embarked on their first world tour titled ACT: LOVESICK on July 2 in Seoul. After debuting nearly three years ago in 2019, the world tour marks an important milestone in the quintet’s musical journey.

Watching thousands of MOAs with lightsticks cheering loudly and grooving to their performances was a rare sight for TXT. The ACT: LOVESICK world tour announcement in April made the long-awaited dream of both the group and fans come to life.

The Good Boy Gone Bad group performed at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea on two consecutive days - July 2 and 3. The quintet will head to the US soon after, to perform in seven cities throughout this month.

All songs TXT performed at ACT: LOVESICK Seoul concerts

On July 3, TXT, who have successfully solidified their position as one of the most prominent fourth-generation K-pop groups, wrapped up the Seoul leg of their first in-person concert and world tour. Thousands of MOAs decorated the Jamsil Indoor Stadium with their lightsticks — giving the group unfrogettable performances.

The quintet performed over 20 songs, including some of their biggest hits, such as debut song CROWN, LO$ER=LOVER, Blue Hour, PUMA, Anti-Romantic and more.

As the Seoul concerts marked the group's first time performing at a large venue, they went all out with their performances. From multiple gorgeous outfits and set props to energetic live vocals and synchronized choreographies, the quintet gave fans an unforgettable experience.

The quintet performed in Seoul on July 2 and 3, and setlists for both the days were the same.

Let's take a look at the ACT: LOVESICK in Seoul concert setlist below:

0X1=LOVESONG Wishlist Blue Orangeade Magic Ghosting New Rules PUMA Balance Game LO$ER-LOVER Trust Fund Baby CROWN Magic Island 9 and Three Quarters - Run Away Blue Hour Frost Maze in the Mirror Eternally Can’t You See Me? Opening Sequence Lonely Boy Anti-Romantic Good Boy Gone Bad Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go MOA Diary Sweat

What makes the setlist special is that the quintet ended the concert with Sweat - a special, Easter egg-ish track solely made for MOAs. The song does not officially exist on any streaming platform.

To listen to the song, fans need to follow a link, put a puzzle together, and enter a password. A pop-up also makes them “promise” not to share it with anyone else and gives them a unique MOA number.

Fan reactions towards the ACT: LOVESICK Seoul concert

#ACT_LOVE_SICK @TXT_members Thank you TXT for an amazing performance in 2days. After 3years, you made it, that you meet MOAs ftf and performed your anticipated songs. Every MOA will be your side today and tomorrow as well. This isn't the last so enjoy your upcoming tours Thank you TXT for an amazing performance in 2days. After 3years, you made it, that you meet MOAs ftf and performed your anticipated songs. Every MOA will be your side today and tomorrow as well. This isn't the last so enjoy your upcoming tours 💙#ACT_LOVE_SICK @TXT_members https://t.co/L64HputuQT

With ACT: LOVESICK, TXT has begun a thrilling journey. MOAs around the world can see the idols interacting with the fans and enjoy the energy of performing a live show.

Multiple moments from the concert began trending. One particular moment of Beomgyu from the concert on July 3 went viral in an instant as it currently sits at 1.7 million views on Twitter.

#TXT_WORLD_TOUR #ACT_LOVE_SICK yeonjun blowing a kiss to beomgyu and the member reactions lmoa yeonjun blowing a kiss to beomgyu and the member reactions lmoa #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT_WORLD_TOUR #ACT_LOVE_SICK https://t.co/7m3iUVUjXW

MOAs in the VIP standing area had the time of their lives. Multiple videos of TXT passing by and standing close to them made many envious.

act : aein @thuerapy and this is why getting vip barricade tickets is a must in a txt concert

and this is why getting vip barricade tickets is a must in a txt concerthttps://t.co/uA8uAslbNS

#ACTLOVESICKinSEOUL_Day1

TXT 1ST WORLD TOUR BEGINS

#ACT_LOVE_SICK

seeing taehyun THIS close and touching his hand .. would literally faintTXT 1ST WORLD TOUR BEGINS #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER seeing taehyun THIS close and touching his hand .. would literally faint #ACTLOVESICKinSEOUL_Day1TXT 1ST WORLD TOUR BEGINS #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #ACT_LOVE_SICK https://t.co/K3zRAlVfiA

Meanwhile, TXT will head to the US for their next set of ACT: LOVESICK performances. The seven cities that the quintet will be performing in are Chicago (July 7), New York (July 9), Atlanta (July 12), Dallas (July 14), Houston (July 17), San Francisco (July 21), and Los Angeles (July 23).

The Good Boy Gone Bad group will then move to Japan and perform for four nights on September 3, 4, 7, and 8. They recently released dates for Asia, and will be touring Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand throughout October.

