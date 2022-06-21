TXT World Tour comes to Manila, Jakarta and more: Venues, dates, ticket details and all we know so far 

K-pop group TXT has announced dates for the Asian leg of their world tour. The Anti-Romantic group confirmed on Tuesday, June 21, that they will be visiting Asia in October 2022 as part of their ’ACT: LOVE SICK' world tour.

Ticket details for the concerts will be updated as the concert draws closer. Those interested should keep an eye on BIGHIT MUSIC's official website for the most recent information on the group's upcoming concerts.

The tour announcement was made by Big Hit Music through a notice on the fan community app Weverse detailing the group's upcoming shows in Asia, which they later shared on Twitter. The previously announced 'ACT: LOVE SICK' tour is set to begin in Seoul this July, and the group will then travel to North America, Japan, and the rest of Asia.

TXT world tour: Dates and venues in Asia

The Asian leg of the tour will commence in October 2022, and is set to feature six shows spanning four cities. The group will travel to Jakarta, Manila and Taipei before the final performance in Bangkok.

12 October, 2022 – Jakarta, Indonesia - Indonesia Convention Exhibition

15 October, 2022 – Manila, Philippines - Mall of Asia Arena

16 October, 2022 – Manila, Philippines - Mall of Asia Arena

19 October, 2022 – Taipei, Taiwan - Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

22 October, 2022 – Bangkok, Thailand - Thunderdome, Muang Thong Thani

23 October, 2022 – Bangkok, Thailand - Thunderdome, Muang Thong Thani

The group announced their first-ever world tour earlier in April, which is set to kick off in the States in July. Following the eight concerts in the United States, the group will perform on September 3 and 4 at Ookini Arena Maishima in Osaka, Japan, and on September 7 and 8 at Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba.

Tickets for the concerts in Seoul and the seven cities in the United States sold out as soon as reservations were made available. BIGHIT MUSIC announced the addition of a new show in Los Angeles on July 24 in response to the overwhelming support from the global fandom.

Recent updates about TXT

TXT released their fourth mini-album Minisode 2: Thursday's Child last month, which featured the title track Good Boy Gone Bad, and B-side 'Lonely Boy' and Thursday's Child Has Far To Go. The album also featured their first ever sub-unit performances. It arrived approximately nine months after the release of The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape, a repackaged version of their May 2021 sophomore album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

The group is set to appear at Lollapalooza, a massive festival in Chicago, and the 2022 Summer Sonic Festival, Japan's largest music festival. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's first world tour will cement their dominance in the global K-pop scene as Gen Z leaders.

