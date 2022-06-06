Watch: BIG HIT MUSIC declare dates and cities for 2022 Global Audition

On June 6 at midnight KST, BTS and TXT’s label BIG HIT MUSIC (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) released a creative video announcing the start of their latest round of global auditions.

The label is planning to launch both online as well as offline auditions for participants and is looking for males born in 2002, who have a knack for singing, dancing, rap, producing, and more.

Offline auditions will be held in 7 different global cities, including Seoul, whereas online auditions are open to participants across the globe, provided they have registered for it beforehand.

For offline auditions, participants can sign up in person at the venue.

It is interesting to note that the global audition call-back video has been designed in a video game format to make it more attractive and appealing for potential candidates.

BIG HIT MUSIC to hold Global Auditions offline in 7 cities

Story continues below ad

Starting in June, BIG HIT MUSIC will be holding on-site auditions in seven different cities around the world, scouting for the best talent across multiple areas. The dates for the auditions are as follows:

Los Angeles on June 25 Toronto on July 2 Sydney on July 16 Bangkok on July 30 Taipei on August 13 Tokyo on September 3 Seoul on September 18

Those auditioning on-site do not need to register in advance and can sign up at the venue.

For interested participants who will not be able to audition in person, BIG HIT MUSIC will be holding online auditions.

Story continues below ad

Registration for online auditions is open from June 6 to September 18.

Interested participants must prepare one verse of a song or rap of their choice and perform it on the spot, without any external help.

For candidates interested in dancing, they must prepare the source sound on their mobile phone and perform to that track.

Interested candidates can also play an instrument of their choice to showcase their talent.

For online auditions, it is mandatory that the participants’ upper body and facial expressions are visible on camera while singing, rapping or dancing.

Story continues below ad

Interested participants can check the company’s website for more information on the audition process and criteria.

Also read: Is a BTS and Charlie Puth collab on the cards soon?

On June 5, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth performed at the iHeart Radio Wango Tango concert and had an interview with 102.7KIISFM. When asked about a potential collab with BTS, Charlie Puth said:

"I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn't know the day it comes out. We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out."

Story continues below ad

The singer previously collaborated with Jungkook at the 2018 MBC Genie Music awards where they performed the former’s hit track We Don’t Talk Anymore.

ARMYs joked that the Attention singer pulled off a “Namjoon” during the interview. For the uninitiated, pulling off a “Namjoon” means spilling the beans and giving away secrets.

BTS' label has not yet issued a statement of clarification on the matter.

Check out ARMY’s reactions below:

mirakoo (stay alive 🎧) 🥕🍎🍊 @voiceofjeon OMG Charlie Puth just confirmed a collab with BTS (or Jungkook)! NOW GIVE US A DATE! OMG Charlie Puth just confirmed a collab with BTS (or Jungkook)! NOW GIVE US A DATE! https://t.co/n3ciPWpHqg

MY UNIVERSE IS BTS @PurpleUBts__7 Charlie Puth confirming his collaboration with BTS is coming in September



Armys Bighit Charlie Puth confirming his collaboration with BTS is coming in SeptemberArmys Bighit https://t.co/ZA4fHbaHH4

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far