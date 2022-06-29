TXT Yeonjun's iconic blue hair comeback takes the internet by storm

TXT's eldest, Yeonjun, became all the rage once again as he walked the runway for Burberry's latest campaign with bright blue hair. On June 29, Dispatch posted photos of Korean celebrities at Burberry’s latest campaign in Busan. Among them was the TXT rapper. The 22-year-old idol looked suave in Burberry's brown-and-beige pattern outfit. While the rapper charmed the audience with his modeling, his blue dyed hair demanded all the attention.

The last time the TXT rapper sported blue hair was in 2019 during their Run Away era. It didn’t take long for the eldest TXT member to become the talk of the town, as the comeback of his blue hair left fans stunned.

“I think I’m dreaming”: Fans go berserk over TXT’s Yeonjun flaunts blue hair in Burberry campaign

TXT’s Yeonjun, SF9’s Rowoon, H1GHR MUSIC’s JAY B, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, and IVE’s Yujin were some of the K-pop idols who participated in Burbery's latest campaign.

But popular fourth-generation K-pop group TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s eldest member, Yeonjun, stole the show. Standing at around 183 cm, the idol dyed his hair bright blue for Burberry's event. The idol was seen in blue hair nearly three years ago, in 2019, during the release of The Dream Chapter: Magic, the quintet’s first studio album.

Yeonjun has had two memorable looks. The bubblegum pink mullet hair with a crop top during the 2020 album minisode 1: Blue hour and the blue hair that accentuated his visuals during the 2019 album 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away).

The rage for the blue-haired comeback is real, and fans couldn’t stop talking about the probability of witnessing the same look at TXT’s Lollapalooza concert too. One fan even commented that she thinks she’s dreaming after posting a 2019 photo alongside the current Burberry picture of the idol sporting blue hair.

nao ✘ ً⁷ @yeontaehoe icb yeonjun blue hair is really back.. can someone slap me i think im dreaming... this is almost 3 years apart...icb yeonjun blue hair is really back.. can someone slap me i think im dreaming... this is almost 3 years apart... 😭😭😭icb yeonjun blue hair is really back.. can someone slap me i think im dreaming... https://t.co/Tm1zKvOYQb

moni @iIybtxt BLUE YEONJUN AND PEOPLE ARE SAYING BLONDE SOOBIN THIS IS NOT A DRILL BLUE YEONJUN AND PEOPLE ARE SAYING BLONDE SOOBIN THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/d3RXQKvIrA

ELEVEN ✘ @HUEKAN1SMS some are still not believing yeonjun has blue hair....WELL LOOK HERE some are still not believing yeonjun has blue hair....WELL LOOK HERE 😭😭 https://t.co/09K3ERIqAB

kry✘ten @TXTUNOFFlClAL GUYS YEONJUN IS AT THE BURBERRY EVENT AND HE HAS BLUE HAIR GUYS YEONJUN IS AT THE BURBERRY EVENT AND HE HAS BLUE HAIR https://t.co/zr6AxEZ8p5

ً @healyixiang YEONJUN BLUE HAIR IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL YEONJUN BLUE HAIR IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL https://t.co/G3loGeADIQ

_zein ✘ @_choi_TXT_



#YEONJUN @TXT_members CHOI YEONJUN IS LITERALLY BOOKED AND BUSY!! NOW, WATCH HIM SLAY THIS BURBERRY OUTFIT CHOI YEONJUN IS LITERALLY BOOKED AND BUSY!! NOW, WATCH HIM SLAY THIS BURBERRY OUTFIT 😎#YEONJUN @TXT_members https://t.co/5KuWmOyGFX

₍ᐢ.ˬ.^₎ @nckjudyz i agree with soobin when he said his fav hair color on yeonjun is blue i agree with soobin when he said his fav hair color on yeonjun is blue 💙 https://t.co/R2JuRrL6pw

𓃦 @4jjuni yeonjun knows moas loved blue hair btw he did it to drive us crazy yeonjun knows moas loved blue hair btw he did it to drive us crazy https://t.co/bvcuT04nmX

Fans also shared clips from the 2019 Run Away era, bringing back memories of blue-haired Yeonjun. They shared videos from his live performances and gushed about being able to witness it again. One fan even commented that they can “sleep peacefully” knowing that the iconic hair color has returned.

✘ @moawzzn gonna sleep peacefully tonight knowing that the legendary blue haired yeonjun is back gonna sleep peacefully tonight knowing that the legendary blue haired yeonjun is back https://t.co/568HkTPJik

kash⁷ @kookstreasure BLUE HAIR YEONJUN IS BACK HE DID THIS FOR ME BLUE HAIR YEONJUN IS BACK HE DID THIS FOR ME https://t.co/ma1QZJtYQX

TERRY'S BERRY ✘ @ning_ningdungie this Yeonjun’s video went VIRAL , people started calling him “ blue haired guy"..and now this blue haired guy from txt is back..and he said will again go viral for this

this Yeonjun’s video went VIRAL , people started calling him “ blue haired guy"..and now this blue haired guy from txt is back..and he said will again go viral for this https://t.co/33UZsSG43w

em ✘ @loveyawnzzn and of course when we're talking about yeonjun blue hair, you can never leave out this iconic 20cm live stage



and of course when we're talking about yeonjun blue hair, you can never leave out this iconic 20cm live stagehttps://t.co/LlvnBSsbFM

elle ✘ @moa_txt5 Soobin saying new rules is yeonjun's song and now we have blue hair yeonjun. Will we get this yeonjun in lollapalooza?

Soobin saying new rules is yeonjun's song and now we have blue hair yeonjun. Will we get this yeonjun in lollapalooza?https://t.co/C39Sj8wBQ8

Meanwhile, TXT will be performing at the music festival Lollapalooza on July 30. Their senior, BTS’ J-hope, will be headlining the event. MOAs, TXT’s fandom, are eagerly looking forward to the interaction between the two BIGHIT MUSIC groups.

TXT also recently made its much-awaited comeback with minisode 2: Thursday’s Child and title track, Good Boy Gone Bad. The album also made the group the second K-pop group to surpass one million sales in just two days on Hanteo Chart. In total, the group sold 1,248,370 copies in the first week of sales.

