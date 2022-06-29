TXT Yeonjun's iconic blue hair comeback takes the internet by storm

TXT's eldest, Yeonjun, became all the rage once again as he walked the runway for Burberry's latest campaign with bright blue hair. On June 29, Dispatch posted photos of Korean celebrities at Burberry’s latest campaign in Busan. Among them was the TXT rapper. The 22-year-old idol looked suave in Burberry's brown-and-beige pattern outfit. While the rapper charmed the audience with his modeling, his blue dyed hair demanded all the attention.
The last time the TXT rapper sported blue hair was in 2019 during their Run Away era. It didn’t take long for the eldest TXT member to become the talk of the town, as the comeback of his blue hair left fans stunned.
“I think I’m dreaming”: Fans go berserk over TXT’s Yeonjun flaunts blue hair in Burberry campaign
TXT’s Yeonjun, SF9’s Rowoon, H1GHR MUSIC’s JAY B, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, and IVE’s Yujin were some of the K-pop idols who participated in Burbery's latest campaign.
But popular fourth-generation K-pop group TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s eldest member, Yeonjun, stole the show. Standing at around 183 cm, the idol dyed his hair bright blue for Burberry's event. The idol was seen in blue hair nearly three years ago, in 2019, during the release of The Dream Chapter: Magic, the quintet’s first studio album.
Yeonjun has had two memorable looks. The bubblegum pink mullet hair with a crop top during the 2020 album minisode 1: Blue hour and the blue hair that accentuated his visuals during the 2019 album 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away).
The rage for the blue-haired comeback is real, and fans couldn’t stop talking about the probability of witnessing the same look at TXT’s Lollapalooza concert too. One fan even commented that she thinks she’s dreaming after posting a 2019 photo alongside the current Burberry picture of the idol sporting blue hair.
Fans also shared clips from the 2019 Run Away era, bringing back memories of blue-haired Yeonjun. They shared videos from his live performances and gushed about being able to witness it again. One fan even commented that they can “sleep peacefully” knowing that the iconic hair color has returned.
Meanwhile, TXT will be performing at the music festival Lollapalooza on July 30. Their senior, BTS’ J-hope, will be headlining the event. MOAs, TXT’s fandom, are eagerly looking forward to the interaction between the two BIGHIT MUSIC groups.
TXT also recently made its much-awaited comeback with minisode 2: Thursday’s Child and title track, Good Boy Gone Bad. The album also made the group the second K-pop group to surpass one million sales in just two days on Hanteo Chart. In total, the group sold 1,248,370 copies in the first week of sales.