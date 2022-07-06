"Please email BIGHIT": Fans show concern over malicious comments directed towards TXT's Huening Kai and Beomgyu

Fans of the world-famous K-pop boy group TXT, known as MOA, have created waves on the internet with their concerns over the quintet. According to fans, the boy group has been receiving malicious comments from unknown accounts.

As the five-member boy group has ventured on their first world tour, the quintet’s schedule seems to be jam-packed for a couple of months. Having kick-started their concert, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: LOVE SICK>, on July 2, the group will be performing their next set of concert series in the United States of America.

Thousands of fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite boy band perform live, however, the K-pop boy group, particularly bandmates Huening Kai and Beomgyu, have been receiving death threats and violent messages from anonymous users online.

Concerned fans have taken to various social media platforms to spread awareness about the graphic depictions of violence directed towards the two young K-pop stars. Fans are spreading the word by tagging the group’s label, BIGHIT MUSIC, in order to tighten security.

"Please email BIGHIT to let them know what is happening."

Warning: Contains pictures and descriptions of hate and violence.

MOAs take over Twitter to spread awareness for TXT's safety, HYBE yet to respond

On the Weverse platform, fans of different idol groups are able to connect and interact with their favorite K-pop group and vice versa. While the platform gives both fans and idols the liberty to comment and share content, TXT’s fandom has spotted users leaving graphic depictions of violence.

idk if you guys have heard but recently there's been someone online that's claiming to k1ll beomgyu while TXT is touring in America.

These malicious comments and posts have been directed towards TXT members Huening Kai and Beomgyu. Anonymous users allegedly plan to carry out gruesome acts of violence against the two K-pop idols during the group’s US leg of the world tour.

Upon seeing these descriptions, MOAs have taken to Twitter to bring the concerning situation under the notice of the group’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, and management label HYBE. They have also begun trending hashtags #ProtectBeomgyu and #ProtectHueningKai.

Worried fans have sent messages and emails to HYBE in order for the company to take action against these comments and in hopes of beefing up security at the concert venues.

MOAS PLS DON'T IGNORE AND LET'S SEND EMAILS TO BIGHIT TO BE ABLE TO PROTECT TXT!! This death threats are no jokes and we should not ignore it!!

PLEASE EMAIL protect@bighitmusic.co.kr to let them know beomgyu is being sent DEATH THREATS FOR WHEN HE COMES TO AMERICA!!!

Additionally, MOAs are also contacting the management teams of the different venues that the boy group is slated to perform at. Several venues, including Fox Theater, have responded to the concerns of fans and have assured them that utmost care will be taken to assess and control the situation.

US moa we can help even more by trying to contact the venues they are performing in by calling them as well! Let's makes sure txt and moas are safe!!

However, HYBE is yet to respond to the increasing concerns of fans. MOAs are also bringing more awareness by asking other fandoms for their support to help them in this worrisome situation.

Meanwhile, TXT will be performing at Japan’s iconic Summer Sonic Festival 2022, regarded as one of the biggest music festivals. The concert will be held in Tokyo and Osaka. Additionally, the group will be holding the Japanese leg of their world tour in Osaka on September 3-4 and in Chiba on September 7-8.

