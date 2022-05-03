"TXT deserves better": Fans slam small capacity venue theatres chosen for ACT: LOVE SICK Tour 

K-pop group TXT is set to embark on their first ever tour and released information regarding the concert venues earlier on May 3. However, the venue announcement was met with backlash from fans. The group’s fans, MOAs, believe that the venues do not do justice to TXT’s popularity and are too small. The venues chosen by Big Hit Music have 4000-6000 capacity and do not have enough space for the ever-growing fandom.

The fandom expressed their anger by trending multiple hashtags on the social networking site Twitter.

#GIVE_TXT_BIGGER_VENUES

This was TXT's tour attendance in 2019. Now, since 2019 our fandom has grown a LOT and the charts speaks for it too. Freeze was the best selling 2021 album & TXT is the 3rd korean artist with most airplay audience (US-2021)

Some of the trending hashtags they're using include #GIVE_TXT_BIGGER_VENUES #LET_DIRECTOR_KANG_LEAD #TXT_IS_BIGGER_THAN_YOU_THINK.

ACT: LOVE SICK will mark TXT's first tour

This is the Blue Hour singers’ first tour since their debut and garnered great expectations from the fandom. The group made its debut in 2019 and has been a constant hit. They've been charting on the national and international charts with every new release. Their latest studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, sold over 200,000 copies in the USA alone.

The group has been selling out merch and albums alike since its debut. Booking a venue that will not even be able to seat one-tenth of that number seems like a huge oversight on Big Hit’s part.

Another big point of the fandom’s anger is that the smaller stage means that the Blue Hour singers won't be able to perform their intricate choreographies with backup dancers without the risk of hurting themselves. Fans demand that the venue be changed to something more appropriate given the group's popularity.

TXT DESERVES BETTER

#GIVE_TXT_BIGGER_VENUES

#WHAT_THE_FCK_BIGHIT

during the us showcase in atlanta, beomgyu tripped himself onstage which made him emotional and hurt. ofc we don't want this to happen again

#GIVE_TXT_BIGGER_VENUES

this is txt's FIRST world tour since debut! a lot of moas have been waiting for this for years! and don't forget the amount of sales txt have put on during those years, merches sold out IN MINUTES! GIVE THEM BIGGER VENUES!

Tomorrow X Together will go on tour, Bighit Music announced on their official Twitter on April 26th, 2022. The tour, dubbed ACT: LOVE SICK, will be the group's first global tour.

The world tour will kick off on July 2nd and 3rd at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul. On July 3rd, both offline and online live streaming will take place simultaneously. The members will then continue their tour by performing in seven cities: Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and More.

This will be the group's first international tour since its debut. In May 2019, the members held a global debut showcases in New York, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

The group will be releasing an EP before embarking on the tour

Meanwhile, the group's fourth mini-album, 'Minisode 2: Thursday's Child,' will be released on May 9. The EP has already crossed a million pre-orders, breaking the group's previous record.

