TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child album tracklist and preview

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will soon return with a comeback mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. BIGHIT MUSIC posted the album’s tracklist and preview, after which the title track Good Boy Gone Bad soon rose to the top on Twitter’s trending charts.

The album will consist of five tracks, all of which have contributions from four out of five members.

Yeonjun and Beomgyu marked their return as rap artists and producers for two tracks, while Taehyun and Huening Kai contributed to the songwriting. Anticipation for TXT’s comeback album is at an all-time high as there are hardly five days left for the album to release.

TXT members credited for upcoming album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child

On May 2, BIGHIT MUSIC released the much-anticipated album tracklist and previewed for TXT’s new album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. The upcoming mini-album strongly contrasts with the first, minisode 1: Blue Hour, which offered a quirky, pixel game-esque, bright aesthetic. However, fans see how the group has carved its pathway to a more mature, darker theme.

The tracklist reveals for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child has leveled up the anticipation levels as the songs' credits had familiar names. The album comprises Opening Sequence, Good Boy Gone Bad, Trust Fund Baby, Lonely Boy, and Thursday’s Child Had Far To Go.

For Opening Sequence, Huening Kai and Taehyun participated in songwriting. Taehyun and Yeonjun also co-wrote the Trust Fund Baby. The group’s eldest also participated in writing lyrics for Lonely Boy along with Huening Kai.

One of the most anticipated songs, Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go, marked the return of producer Beomgyu after two years, while Taehyun participated in lyrics for the track. The title track, Good Boy Gone Bad, marks Yeonjun’s return as the rap lyricist.

TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child will elevate their status as Gen Z’s ‘IT’ boy group and signify a transformation. The concept teasers for MESS, HATE, END, and TEAR showcase the members going through heartbreak and complex emotions.

Moreover, the mini-album will be TXT’s first Korean release in nearly eight months. Their last release was the repackaged album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE. The album is the only K-pop album on Rolling Stone's 'The 50 Best Albums of 2021' list.

MOAs’ enthusiasm for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is apparent through the album’s preorder sales. The album recorded more than 1.4 million physical sales just fifteen days after the preorder link opened.

The five-member LO$ER=LO♡ER group will be making a grand comeback with Good Boy Gone Bad and the album on May 9. Meanwhile, the group is simultaneously gearing up for a world tour.

