National Defense of South Korea confirms BTS will be able to perform at concerts even after enlistment

BTS is getting a special military exemption. On August 1, Lee Jong-sup, the minister of the National Defense of South Korea, stated that BTS would get a special military service exemption.

He said that BTS members can set an example for society by serving in the military and fulfilling their national duties and can also fly overseas for their tours and concerts when required.

"After consideration, the ministry of national defense has concluded the department can help them practice and perform for the national gains without violating the principles of fairness and equality."

The above statement was made during Monday’s parliamentary session where they discussed giving BTS a special exemption instead of a complete exemption.

"We're mulling the issue from various sides, but as of now, we're considering within the options of alternative military service."

for anyone confused the Minister of National Defense said that tannies should still serve the military but they will also let them perform overseas...I don't know but this sounds like they are just using them like expecting them to do both things...

BTS rekindle debate about mandatory military service amongst netizens

The ministry will protect BTS to perform as much as possible without compromising the national duty.

For the unversed, according to South Korea's mandatory military service law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country's military for at least 20 months unless there are special exemptions.

There has been a roaring debate regarding BTS’ mandatory military service for years now in the Korean media and the Bangtan members had to clarify through an official statement that if and when the right time comes, they will not hesitate to serve the nation and enlist in the military.

Bts are probably going to get some from of exemption from military but it's going gonna be for profit and not because bts deserve it and that pisses me off

Currently, athletes who win a medal at the Olympics or the Gold medal at the Asian Games are exempted from mandatory military service.

When asked if pop artists like BTS should be given an exemption or not, minister Lee Jong-sup commented that these issues need to be tackled sensitively with an ethical approach to the matter.

"Granting exemptions to the pop artists may shake the overall grounds of the alternative service system so we're approaching it carefully."

BTS members legally deferred military service until the age of 30 when the amendment to the Military Service Act was promulgated in June last year.

However, being the oldest member of the group, Jin will be required to enlist by the end of this year under the current military service law unless an additional amendment passes.

let me remind you that you aren't allowed to make money while in military, so the gov would be the only beneficiary from those activities

so basically they want bts to serve in the military AND make money for the government at the same time. this is not a "reduced exemption", this is exploitation.

Bangtan's military service is a hugely controversial debate in South Korea. While a section of fans believe that Bangtan members must enlist, others feel they should be given a special exemption for the national glory they bring to South Korea.

However, as always, ARMY has some of the most hilarious reactions to minister Lee Jong-sup’s comments:

the sk gov't imagining bts changing out of their concert outfits to their military uniforms before curfew:

ruu⁷ @hazeygguk



S. Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup: "(The @BTS_twt members) should come to the military, and I believe there will be a way for us to give them the opportunity to practice, and allow them to leave the country and perform anytime, if they have overseas concert schedules."

bts trying to serve military at 6 and then performing yet to come in los angeles by 7

Are you sure you read the article correctly???? cuz nobody here is saying BTS wants to avoid mandatory military service

A South Korean think tank estimated in 2018 that Bangtan members would bring an economic benefit totalling 56 trillion won ($43 billion) between 2014 and 2023.

