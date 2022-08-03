Watch: BTS dazzle in new trailer for upcoming collab track Bad Decisions feat Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco

The countdown for BTS’ new collaboration track with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco begins with a new trailer for Bad Decisions.

On August 3 at midnight KST, Benny Blanco made an announcement on his official Twitter account revealing a short trailer of Bad Decisions which showcases Bangtan’s vocal line - Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook in a trendy avatar.

The voice over in the background says, “This summer they are back” and proceeds to show Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s visuals from their 2020 hit single Dynamite.

The video ends with the release timings - August 4 at 9 pm PST, August 5 at 12 am EST and August 5 at 1 pm KST (August 5 at 9:30 am IST) - on the screen.

BTS have planned multiple releases for Bad Decisions

A day after BTS release the music video for Bad Decisions on August 5, Bangtan’s vocal line members will release the lyric video on BTS’ YouTube channel on August 6 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

The official visualiser for Bad Decisions will follow on August 8 at 12 am KST (8:30 pm IST) on Benny Blanco’s channel.

Finally, BTS’ Recording Sketch will release on Bangtan’s YouTube channel on August 15 and 16 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST).

Bad Decisions is the first single from Blanco’s upcoming third album, which is expected later this year.

Benny Blanco had previously teased the idea of a possible collaboration featuring Bangtan and Snoop Dogg via a video call with Scooter Braun, and Bangtan’s producer and HYBE’s founder “Hitman” Bang about his plans to work with the Butter singers.

ARMYs are super stoked about BTS’ new collab release alongside Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg and have taken to Twitter to share their excitement on this upcoming collaboration.

Indian ARMYs, here are your streaming goals for Bad Decisions.

“Detective” ARMYs have already picked on some minute details from the brief teaser released.

BAD DECISIONS- 05/08 @viminieee Bad decisions will not be on bts channel,it will be on Benny channel that has 1.5M suscribers.



Please spread edits evrywhere from utube to insta to tiktok armys,let's make this a big hit. Bad decisions will not be on bts channel,it will be on Benny channel that has 1.5M suscribers.Please spread edits evrywhere from utube to insta to tiktok armys,let's make this a big hit. https://t.co/MDGkMA4Co4

BTS’ vocal line members reach new milestones with their songs

rubaiat⁷⇄🃏 @ruvzgguk BTS is coming with "bad decision" what if vocal line in the MV..... i mean you know what im trying to say.. BTS is coming with "bad decision" what if vocal line in the MV..... i mean you know what im trying to say.. https://t.co/1W8GcELAJS

BTS’ vocal line members are making big strides and ARMYs are proud of their solo achievements.

Jin recently attended the VIP premiere for the Korean film Hunt directed by Lee Jung-jae. He received a special invitation from Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung and looked absolutely handsome and debonair at the premiere event.

Not only that, but he also had a unique way of wishing the team good luck by fishing out a piece of paper where he scribbed “Fighting Hunt,” once again gaining praise from fans for his thoughtful behavior.

Jimin celebrated 100 days of OST track With You with a record 110 million streams on Spotify. The track is sung by Jimin and Ha Sung-won.

With You has also become the fastest Korean OST ever to surpass 110 Million streams on Spotify in 98 days and 10 hours.

The music video for With You is already at 21 million views and, together with other versions, has accumulated 24 million streams on YouTube.

V’s self-directed music video Winter Bear surpasses 100 million videos on YouTube. Winter Bear was originally released on August 10, 2019 at midnight KST and has taken about two years, 11 months, 24 days, and 13 hours since its release to reach the milestone.

Finally, Jung Kook is achieving new heights with collab track Left and Right.

On August 2, Billboard released the new Hot 100 chart and for the week ending on August 6, Left and Right landed at 47, marking the song’s fifth consecutive week on the Hot 100.

Two weeks ago, Jung Kook became the second K-pop soloist in history to chart a song for three weeks on the Hot 100 following PSY.

In other news, Bangtan was chosen by the Korean government to hold a global concert in Busan to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo. Bangtan will also be releasing a brand new track for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

