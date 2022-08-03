BTS’ Jin had everyone roaring with laughter at Hunt VIP premiere

Trust BTS’ Jin to turn even the most high-end VIP premiere into his own red carpet. His quirky style of cheering for his friends at the Hunt premiere stole hearts. Keeping his eccentric and funny self intact, he took a piece of paper out of his pocket and held it up front for the media.

Hunt’s leading actors, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung, laughed out loud the moment they read it. Jin had written “Fighting, Hunt” with a pen on a blank piece of paper. The BTS member is known to breathe life into any party with his unique comments and gestures.

The VIP movie premiere was one of those moments, and it had not only the lead actors but the fans, reporters and the host cracking up too.

BTS’ Jin once again stuns the reporters and fans with his visuals and funny tactics

On August 2, BTS' Jin took over Twitter trends and made headlines for attending another film event. This time, it was the much-anticipated action film, Hunt. The idol became the talk of the town hours before attending the event by informing fans that he would be at the COEX building for the VIP premiere.

ARMYs eagerly swarmed the Megabox COEX building to catch a glimpse of BTS’ Jin. They cheered the loudest when the idol arrived, looking all suave in an all-black outfit. He gave off a powerful and elegant aura that had everyone in attendance stunned.

Jung Woo-sung and Lee Jung-jae were already on stage when the BTS member arrived and bowed to them with respect. After posing for a few regular photos, the idol took a piece of paper out of his pocket as a message supporting the cast and crew of the movie.

The two leading actors burst out laughing at the gesture, while BTS’ Jin kept a cool expression as if it was a normal thing to do.

: jin from bts has joined us today to give his love & support for "hunt!" if you feel comfortable, would you be able to briefly remove your mask (for the press)?



: jin from bts has joined us today to give his love & support for "hunt!" if you feel comfortable, would you be able to briefly remove your mask (for the press)?

(seokjin's red carpet interview at the premiere of "HUNT")

Hunt’s paper moment reminded ARMYs of the times when Jin wished Jimin a happy birthday in a similar fashion. While he never fails to shower members with his love, he also has some unique ways to show it.

Fans noticed that the message-on-paper was one of the ways the Epiphany singer expressed his love. On two of Jimin’s birthdays, Jin had written a rather simple ‘Happy Birthday Jimin’ on toilet paper and a cardboard piece.

it's a jin thing wishing people in a unique way

ARMYs also wondered if the small show of support was the reason Jin said he was nervous about attending the premiere on Weverse.

After making headlines across the globe, BTS’ Jin updated fans after he returned home from the VIP premiere on Weverse.

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment



thanks to you i went and came back safely today as well.

thanks to you i went and came back safely today as well.

as expected ARMYs are the best jin weverse post

Attending movie screenings might be BTS’ Jin's way of hinting at an acting project up his sleeve. He had previously attended the VIP screening of Emergency Declaration with group mate V as well.

Speculations about Jin's acting debut arose when Emergency Declaration actor Kim Nam-gil shared that he had worked with the idol.

More about Hunt

Hunt is the directorial debut of Lee Jung-jae (who international audiences might know from Squid Game). He also stars in the movie as one of the lead characters, alongside another veteran actor, Jung Woo-sung.

Hunt is an espionage movie set in South Korea in the 1980s. It revolves around KCIA Foreign Unit chief Park Pyong-ho and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jeong-do’s important mission of finding a North Korean spy in their agency.

The movie was screened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It will be released in South Korea on August 10.

