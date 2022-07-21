ACTOR JIN trends as Kim Nam-gil shares he worked with BTS’ Jin

In what seems to be the first indication of BTS’ Jin working on a solo project, Twitter is going berserk over the idol potentially making an acting debut. The speculation is all thanks to Kim Nam-gil’s latest interview with Cosmopolitan Korea.

Speaking about his nickname 'Yeonggam,' which translates to an old man, the actor shared that he “worked with young people” such as BTS’ Jin, among others, but was not able to communicate well with them.

That one answer caught the attention of ARMYs hoping for Jin’s acting debut. Flooding to Twitter, they trended 'ACTOR JIN' and praised the idol's already-evident acting prowess.

Fans have since put on their detective hats and also deduced that Kim Nam-gil may be talking about the upcoming drama, Island, and the BTS member may have featured in it.

What exactly did Kim Nam-gil say about BTS' Jin?

Kim Nam-gil is a household name in South Korea. He boasts successful movies on his roster such as Memoir of a Murderer, Portrait of a Beauty and The Fiery Priest.

It's no wonder then, that BTS’ Jin named Kim Nam-gil his role model years ago.

Now, going by what the 42-year-old actor said during his recent interview, it seems that Jin has finally had a chance to work alongside his role mode, much to the excitement of millions of ARMYs.

In a recent pictorial interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, Nam-gil discussed his MBTI, upcoming movie Emergency Declaration and more. The actor shared that he finds it easier to relate to people older than him, as opposed to younger folks. When the interviewer asked about his opinion on fans nicknaming him ‘Yeonggam,’ he said:

“It's a nickname I've been given because I'm behind the digital age. There are things that I communicate better with my older brothers and sisters. I did a lot of work with young friends like BTS’ Jin, (Cha) Eun-woo and (Girls' Generation's) Seo-hyun, but I couldn’t communicate well.”

Twitter erupts over Kim Nam-gil's revelation, ARMYs wonder if BTS’ Jin will finally make an acting debut

The mention of the actor working with the BTS member opened up a stormgate of fans predicting that they will be hearing some news of the idol debuting as an actor soon. From past clips of Jin’s acting to memes and famous personalities wanting to collaborate with him on an acting project, ARMYs had a field day and trended 'ACTOR JIN' after news of the interview went viral.

Take a look at fans’ reactions to Kim Nam-gil’s interview below.

ACTOR KIM SEOKJIN

Actor Jin to star in a kdrama will shake the industry..

me pretending to not care about actor jin until an official announcement drops

seokjin waking up wondering why actor jin is trending

seokjin waking up wondering why actor jin is trending

Are we finally getting Actor Jin??



too much is going on at once vocal line with snoop jimin going on a radio show now allegedly actor jin what's next shirtless jungkook pics????

ARE WE EVEN READY FOR ACTOR JIN?

Actor Jin will shake the industry

Seokjin finally got the chance to work with his actor sunbaenim that inspired him to become an actor???

What a dream come true I'm crying

What a dream come true I’m crying

Actor Jin please



Are we finally getting Actor Jin??



Talking about Actor Jin, lets bring up scene where Yoongi urged Seokjin to greet Lee Byung Hun during Asia Artist Awards

WDYM JIMIN IS GONNA APPEAR IN A RADIO SHOW AND ACTOR JIN??? IS SLEEPING A SIN IN THIS FANDOM OR WHAT???

WDYM JIMIN IS GONNA APPEAR IN A RADIO SHOW AND ACTOR JIN??? IS SLEEPING A SIN IN THIS FANDOM OR WHAT???https://t.co/3kbD4f9zHi

armys rn seeing we're finally getting actor jin

armys rn seeing we're finally getting actor jinhttps://t.co/g1vNwto4TR

Moreover, a few ARMYs seem to have connected some dots.

Kim Nam-gil also mentioned working with Cha Eun-woo. The ASTRO member has worked with Nam-gil on the upcoming series Island, which was filmed on Jeju Island.

Last month, Jin made headlines when he posted a shirtless picture of himself in the backdrop of Jeju Island. He later posted multiple other photos from the location as well.

The common factors - Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil and Jeju Island - made many speculate that the BTS member might have been on the island for work purposes after all.

On the other hand, Kim Nam-gil has also worked with Girls' Generation's Seohyun in Netflix's upcoming series Song of the Bandits. However, when compared to the Netflix show, Island seems to have more commonalities like actors and filming location.

Jinnie was in Jeju island and poster pics

He hinted in Festa dinner too



OMG it makes sense



OMG are you telling me there is an upcoming kdrama / kseries that shooted in jeju island and today the actor told he worked without Jin from BTS and Jinnie was in Jeju island and poster pics He hinted in Festa dinner too OMG it makes sense Actor Jin is coming

JEJU ISLAND???? WHERE JIN WAS LAST MONTH & THE ACTOR TALKED ABOUT EUNWOO WHO IS ALSO STARRING IN THE DRAMA ISLAND. GUYS?!??!?

Meanwhile, there has yet to be any official confirmation regarding BTS’ Jin’s potential acting project. Since the septet have embarked on solo journeys, Jung Kook, j-hope, and V have released their solo projects in different formats.

It will be interesting to see whether fans’ speculations and predictions come true or not.

