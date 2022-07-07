In the SOOP: Friendcation: Release date, where to watch, and more

In the SOOP: Friendcation, featuring BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy, has released an adorable poster announcing the premiere dates. A spin-off to In the SOOP, a reality series by HYBE, the new series will start airing from July 22, 2022.

HYBE first released In the SOOP with their biggest artist, BTS. After two seasons of the Dynamite group receiving positive reviews, the reality program was expanded to SEVENTEEN, the PLEDIS Entertainment group that is now under HYBE.

In the SOOP: Friendcation is set to feature the Wooga Squad. The five artists are real-life friends and they have been one of the most famous friendship squads in the industry for quite a while now. The show will mark the first time fans will see the entire group film reality content together.

What is the release date of In the SOOP: Friendcation?

IN THE SOOP Official @INTHESOOP_TV



Premieres July 22

JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)

Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)



Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔

New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)



#인더숲 #우정여행 #IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1Premieres July 22JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST) #IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1✔️Premieres July 22 ➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST) ➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 https://t.co/EJizlIFmNC

After weeks of waiting, HYBE has released the premiere dates and timing of the much-awaited Wooga Squad reality show called In the SOOP: Friendcation. The show will see the five friends embarking on a fun, relaxing journey for four weeks. The Korean word ‘Soop’ means forest. The title refers to people spending their break basking in nature.

The reality show will premiere on July 22, 2022, and air weekly on Fridays. There will be four episodes in total.

Where and when can you watch In the SOOP: Friendcation?

Wooga Squad’s In the SOOP has brought together major channels. The episodes will be available on the TV network JTBC and the streaming giant Disney+. Although the two will air the episodes together, viewers who can watch on JTBC will have an upper hand. Episodes on JTBC will be broadcast at 9 PM KST. It will arrive on Disney+ two hours later at 11 PM KST.

Fans react to the poster and premiere date announcement of In the SOOP: Friendcation

As fans awaited updates for Wooga Squad’s reality show, they did not anticipate the show's choice of streaming platform. The poster, showing the quintet basking in the sunlight in comfy clothes with sweet smiles, took a backseat as fans gushed over the show premiering on Disney+.

‘On Disney,’ ‘Wooga Squad,’ and ‘Disney Plus’ were some of the phrases that ARMYs accidentally trended on Twitter. Meanwhile, some fans are already discussing buying subscriptions for the platform or looking for a friend to share the account with.

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss IN THE SOOP WITH WOOGA SQUAD IS COMING. IT’S GONNA BE SO MUCH FUN & EXCITING. THEY REUNITED FOR THIS. YOU CAN AVAIL THIS ON DISNEY PLUS !! IN THE SOOP WITH WOOGA SQUAD IS COMING. IT’S GONNA BE SO MUCH FUN & EXCITING. THEY REUNITED FOR THIS. YOU CAN AVAIL THIS ON DISNEY PLUS !! https://t.co/m0a5dzEYJj

KTH_Nigeria🇳🇬 (slow) @BTSV_Nigeria … the rest of us will be cheering on twitter and waiting for video clips !!



IN THE SOOP; FRIENDCATION on Disney plus. If you part of these countries.. congratulations… the rest of us will be cheering on twitter and waiting for video clips !!IN THE SOOP; FRIENDCATION on Disney plus. If you part of these countries.. congratulations 😭… the rest of us will be cheering on twitter and waiting for video clips !! IN THE SOOP; FRIENDCATION on Disney plus. https://t.co/FIhLJwxnPu

Zaisha⁷⁹🔸 @faceofkpopV hybe knew what they were doing when they got taehyung & his wooga squad. In the soop friendcation will be one of the popular k variety shows that airs on disney plus like running man. THIS IS SO HUGE! hybe knew what they were doing when they got taehyung & his wooga squad. In the soop friendcation will be one of the popular k variety shows that airs on disney plus like running man. THIS IS SO HUGE!

shrezz @thvorld YALL TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG WITH

WOOGA IN THE SOOP ON DISNEY PLUS YALL TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG WITHWOOGA IN THE SOOP ON DISNEY PLUS https://t.co/P92nHJPtLO

KiKi⁷ @seokjinah070 Disney plus employees when they find Disney plus trending Today. Disney plus employees when they find Disney plus trending Today. https://t.co/l8CBSD94hb

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss WOOGA SQUAD WILL ALWAYS BE THE BEST FRIENDSHIP EVER. THEY’LL REUNITE ON IN THE SOOP. YOU CAN AVAIL ON DISNEY PLUS ARMYS. WOOGA SQUAD WILL ALWAYS BE THE BEST FRIENDSHIP EVER. THEY’LL REUNITE ON IN THE SOOP. YOU CAN AVAIL ON DISNEY PLUS ARMYS. https://t.co/EWKjcSmkaT

More about the Wooga Squad

The Wooga Squad is the most celebrated and famous friendship squad in the Korean entertainment industry. It includes actor Park Seo-joon (33), musician Peakboy (33), actor Choi Woo-shik (32), idol-actor Park Hyung-sik (30), and idol-actor BTS’ V (26).

The squad was formed all thanks to Park Seo-joon. The actor befriended Park Hyung-sik and BTS’ V on the set of their 2016 drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He then introduced them to Peakboy and Choi Woo-shik.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Kim taehyung getting babied by wooga squad in reality tv show and on disney plus soon 🥹 Kim taehyung getting babied by wooga squad in reality tv show and on disney plus soon 🥹 https://t.co/GF5CQMiFfU

From sending coffee trucks and posting photos of their trips to cheering for each other publicly and giving each other awards, the Wooga Squad’s friendship runs deep.

Thanks to In the SOOP: Friendcation, fans will finally get to see the quintet in all their glory on JTBC and Disney+ starting July 22, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far