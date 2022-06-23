5 times everyone was jealous of the WOOGA Squad friendship

The WOOGA Squad can perhaps be best defined as the Avengers of the Korean entertainment industry. Consisting of bigwigs in the K-pop and K-drama scene, the WOOGA squad friendship was set in motion during the shooting of the drama Hwarang. Three of the members, V aka Kim Tae-hyung of BTS, Park Seo-joon, and Park Hyung-sik (actor and singer), first met on the set of the show.

Later, the eldest of the squad Park Seo-joon introduced the two singers to his other friends, actor Choi Woo-shik and singer Peakboy. The rest is history as they hit it off immediately. The name 'Wooga' comes from a Korean phrase that means "Are we really family?," and it is perfect for the group because, as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung explained, they felt a familial bond with each other.

Looking back at 5 instances of the WOOGA Squad giving us friendship goals

The five friends have hectic lives and they have always have a series to commitments to keep, but they manage to find time to meet each other no matter what. Celebrating each other's achievements and wins as their own, the buddies are serving friendship goals for people all around the world.

Here are five instances where the WOOGA Squad have shared their adorable and heartfelt friendship with the world.

1) The promotions of the K-drama series Hwarang

Their friendship blossomed on the set of Hwarang, so it is only fair to start our journey from there. Being the youngest among all the actors from the series, Kim Tae-hyung was universally adored by the hyungs who found his innocence endearing. It is quite clear why they took a liking to V, who was 23 years old at the time, and took him under their wing to guide him through his acting debut.

Though all the actors admitted to keeping in touch after the series was over, the camaraderie between Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Kim Tae-hyung, the future WOOGA Squad members, was unmatched.

2) When the WOOGA Squad went on a trip in 2019

Back in 2019, when BTS had announced that they would be on vacation for a little while, all the members decided to take memorable trips around the world. V went on a road trip with four out of five members of the WOOGA squad. Park Hyung-sik couldn't join the group because he was carrying out his mandatory military service.

The boys had a blast, with V posting snippets of the friends vibing to music in the car, diving into the sea, and teasing Park Seo-joon about his serious workout routine. The friends did not want anyone to feel left out, so they also posted an edited picture of themselves where they had added Park Hyung-sik wearing his military outfit.

3) When the WOOGA Squad presented awards to BTS

There is something entirely too funny in encountering close friends in situations where seriousness is required. Everything appears funnier than it is, and laughter bursts to the surface like milk boiling over. Whenever BTS has won an award where the presenter is one of the WOOGA Squad members, the Dynamite group has sent V as the representative to receive it.

Three of the Squad members have presented awards to BTS, namely Park Hyung-sik at The Fact Music Awards in 2021, Park Seo-joon at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2020, and Choi Woo-shik at the Melon Music Awards in 2019. Each of these hilarious moments featured wholesome interactions and uncontrollable laughter.

4) The WOOGA Coffee Truck

In Korea, it is common for entertainers to send each other coffee or food trucks to cheer each other on. Sometimes, fanclubs will pool in money and send their favorites a coffee truck as well. The WOOGA Squad have also sent coffee trucks, choosing the worst pictures and showing off double-chins to embarrass each other.

Apparently, V was jealous after Jungkook's actor friend Yeo Jin-goo sent a food truck to a BTS filming location and complained to his WOOGA hyungs. The older members decided to pitch in and send a coffee truck for their maknae, Kim Tae-hyung. But, of course, they had to add in ugly pictures, because that's how close friends show love.

5) Choi Woo-shik's 10th anniversary fanmeeting

Actor Choi Woo-shik completed 10 years of becoming an actor in 2021. To celebrate his decade of acting in the industry, he held an online fanmeeting, inviting his beloved WOOGA friends to hang out with him. The event, called A Midsummer Night's Dream, was a reunion of sorts as Park Hyung-sik was seen with the group after his return from mandatory military service.

The friends came to cheer Choi Woo-shik on with a cake, some flowers, and bright smiles, answering questions put forward by fans, playing games, teasing each other, and just having fun.

The WOOGA Squad boasts the healthy, lasting friendships that everyone aspires to have in their lives. As they are all from the entertainment industry, they are able to grow with each other in tandem.

Fans of the WOOGA friends will be able to gain valuable insight into the group's wholesome rapport from the upcoming show In the SOOP: Friendship Trip, which will air July 22, 2022, onwards. If the pictures and cute online interactions between the Squad are any indication, the show will be a blast to watch.

