6 K-pop idols who are also incredible K-drama actors: IU, Park Jinyoung, and more

K-pop idols work day and night to deliver their best, and many possess multiple talents, including acting. Some of our favorite K-dramas feature K-pop idols as lead stars, making them more engaging.

Although K-pop and K-drama are different, the entertainment arenas have grown widely, collecting millions of fans globally. Therefore, whether it is BTS or Squid Game, both bring success and popularity to the country.

Among the huge list of K-pop idols who turned actors, many are excelling on the small screen with their talents. Even big names such as BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently made their debut.

Check out these 6 other K-pop idols who are fantastic K-drama actors:

6 K-pop idols who have displayed their acting chops

1) IU - Soloist

Ellie 💜 (IU's Version) @EllieUkly It’s the way IU has a version of this both as a singer and as an actress 🥺 It’s the way IU has a version of this both as a singer and as an actress 🥺 https://t.co/nppJ8T4IvA

Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU, is undoubtedly the most successful Korean soloist at present. However, while being a pro at singing, she has also managed to captivate fans with her acting skills on screen.

IU is a top-notch celebrity with her exquisite roles in hit K-dramas like My Mister, Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart: Ryeo, and Hotel Del Luna.

2) Park Jin-young - GOT7

Ka-Yee @7sBirdie



#nanana #KimGoEun #jinyoung #YumisCells Actor Jinyoung in his Idol feels, dancing diligently to Nanana and then we have Goeun cutie bringing in her own choreography Actor Jinyoung in his Idol feels, dancing diligently to Nanana and then we have Goeun cutie bringing in her own choreography 😌#nanana #KimGoEun #jinyoung #YumisCells https://t.co/joSsmm9aMD

The center and vocalist of GOT7 has earned a well-deserved fandom for his part as a K-drama actor. Known for playing romantic, goofy, and likable characters, Park made his acting debut in 2012 with Dream High 2.

Later, he landed lead roles in several K-dramas, including He is Psychometric, The Devil Judge, and When My Love Blooms. He is currently appearing in Yumi's Cells 2 alongside Kim Go-eun.

3) Park Hyung-sik - ZE: A

sol A @SolHwix

but DAMN...Jung Yi Hyun is such a husband material in 2021



I love how Park Hyung Sik changed and matured, appearance-wise and acting-wise🥰 He will constantly be an actor on top of my list Ahn Min Hyuk was such a boyfie material in 2017but DAMN...Jung Yi Hyun is such a husband material in 2021I love how Park Hyung Sik changed and matured, appearance-wise and acting-wise🥰 He will constantly be an actor on top of my list #HappinessEp12 Ahn Min Hyuk was such a boyfie material in 2017but DAMN...Jung Yi Hyun is such a husband material in 2021I love how Park Hyung Sik changed and matured, appearance-wise and acting-wise🥰 He will constantly be an actor on top of my list #HappinessEp12 https://t.co/f8zPTXoPTg

Many K-drama fans might be unaware that their wacky yet favorite CEO from Strong Girl Do Bong Soon is also a talented K-pop idol and dancer. After making his debut in 2010 with ZE: A, he made his acting debut in 2012 with I Remember You.

So far, Park has participated in several hit dramas like Suits, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Happiness, and Soundtrack#1. He will next be seen in Youth Climb The Barrier and a reality show featuring the Wooga Squad.

4) Bae Suzy - Miss A

Bae Suzy made her K-pop debut in 2010 as a member of JYP Entertainment's girl group, Miss A. With its immediate success, Miss A members gained popularity with Suzy landing roles in K-dramas.

A year after Miss A's debut, Suzy earned the main role in Dream High with popular K-dramas like Start-Up, Vegabond, While You Were Sleeping, and Uncontrollably Fond, eventually adding to her credit list in the future. She is now prepping for the release of her highly anticipated web series titled Anna.

5) Cha Eun-woo - ASTRO

𝓢𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓴𝓪🍭🍬 @sonaroha It's been a while since I saw actor Cha Eun Woo



It's been a while since I saw actor Cha Eun Woohttps://t.co/mZLVrfwp8r

Cha Eun-woo is a K-drama heartthrob every fan loves and wants to have in her life. However, besides stealing hearts with his charming fictional characters, Cha Eun-woo is also a successful K-pop idol belonging to ASTRO.

Whether it is performing with his bandmates or playing a shy and cold student, Eun-woo knows how to win the audience. You can find him in dramas like True Beauty; My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, The Best Hit, and Revenge Note.

6) Do Kyung-soo - EXO

EXO Worldwide @WWEXOL

We Are Always Grateful To See Your Various Characters.

Thank You For Working Hard Always



ENJOY YOUR DAY



#경수_28번째_생일축하해

#28YearsMyKyungsoo #EXO @weareoneEXO Happy Birthday Our Actor Do Kyung SooWe Are Always Grateful To See Your Various Characters.Thank You For Working Hard AlwaysENJOY YOUR DAY Happy Birthday Our Actor Do Kyung Soo 🎂 We Are Always Grateful To See Your Various Characters.Thank You For Working Hard AlwaysENJOY YOUR DAY 🎉🎊#경수_28번째_생일축하해#28YearsMyKyungsoo #EXO @weareoneEXO https://t.co/8ZdfxyToW5

Coming from the hit K-pop group EXO, Do Kyung Soo has multiple talents aside from being a top-notch musician. With his powerful and enthralling roles on the small screen, fans have started a brand new fandom for actor Do Kyung Soo.

His performances in 100 Days My Prince, It's Okay, That's Love, and Swing Kids will surely make you fall for his charms.

Other K-pop idols like BTS' V, SNSD's Im Yoon-ah and Choi Soo-young, SF9's Rowoon, Super Junior's Choi Si-won, 2 PM's Ok-Taecyeon, and many other K-pop idols have also successfully delivered brilliant performances through their exceptional acting talents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far