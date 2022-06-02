IU becomes a fairy upon her return from the Cannes Film Festival

K-Pop idol and actress IU is back from the Cannes Film Festival 2022, where she walked down the red carpet for her movie Broker. The singer-songwriter made headlines as soon as she arrived at Incheon International Airport on May 30, 2022, where she distributed snacks and candies purchased abroad, much to the delight of her waiting fans.

K-pop idol and actress IU at the Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

IU has been known to hand out goodies to her fans whenever she returns from a visit to another country. Fans frequently sent images and messages on social media praising the artist, earning her the title of 'kka-kka fairy', which means snack fairy.

JaaaneJia @JaaaneJia twitter.com/dlWldrma_iu/st… 찡금 @dlWldrma_iu 까까요정🧚🥹 까까요정🧚🥹 https://t.co/K7HjOykzha continue ep of IU Lee Ji Eun the never ending Queen of Fan- service. Fairy Jieunnie continue ep of IU Lee Ji Eun the never ending Queen of Fan- service. Fairy Jieunnie💙 twitter.com/dlWldrma_iu/st…

In an online post, a fan mentioned,

"kka-kka fairy today as well. She bought chocolates T_T Her love for her fans is the best. Thank you."

More on IU at the Cannes Film Festival

Meanwhile, IU made waves at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival for her fan service, as the actress attentively posed for pictures, signed plenty of autographs, and waved to everyone before leaving.

Furthermore, at the Film Festival, IU's movie Broker earned a 12-minute standing ovation, breaking the previous record earned by Thirst in 2009.

Fans delighted at interaction between IU and members of K-pop band Seventeen

Meanwhile, members of the K-pop group Seventeen - Woozi, Hoshi, DK, Seungkwan, and Dino, featured on IU's YouTube show - IU's Palette, where they talked about a variety of topics and had a great experience.

The video was released on May 30, 2022. During the conversation, DK mentioned how he has been a long-time fan of IU and has been listening to her music since he was a child. He also recalled sending her a friend request on Cyworld, a Korean social media network. He said,

“I was IU’s fan. When I was young, I would go to your mini homepage. I thought if I made a friend request, you would accept it.”

When IU inquired whether he was okay because she had declined his request, DK shared that at the time he was really upset, but now when when he thinks about it, he realises it's understandable.

쿱정원 🌻‧₊˚. @wonubliss IU's song cover of SEVENTEEN Darling IU's song cover of SEVENTEEN Darling https://t.co/TTcMLQx8s2

After sharing a laugh about the story, IU apologised. going on to say that she would be friends with the Seventeen members from that day onwards. IU joked that she hopes it will help compensate for the pain she has caused before. Needless to say, the entire conversation was a delight for fans.

