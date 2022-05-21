HYBE faces backlash from fans for neglecting wheelchair-bound concert-goers in SEVENTEEN's concert BE THE SUN

Fans have expressed their disappointment towards HYBE as it failed to provide accurate information for wheelchair-bound concert-goers for K-Pop group SEVENTEEN's concert titled Be the sun. On June 25 and 26, the concert will be hosted at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Once the ticketing rules and guidelines were announced, fans discovered an absence of information and inclusion of fans who are wheelchair-bound. Ticketing is a struggle in major concerts, especially those hosted by major artists such as SEVENTEEN. Fans can only purchase 1 ticket each day, and fan club members are given a preferential entrance.

For South Korean concerts, it is standard procedure to designate special spaces or spots for people in wheelchairs, with their guardians receiving an additional seat. The guidelines for wheelchair-bound fans were not provided by HYBE, which led to fans being disappointed.

Fans have criticized HYBE for neglecting wheelchair-bound concert-goers in the upcoming SEVENTEEN concert

When fans criticised the agency and asked about its policies, the corporation issued a statement,

“All concert-goers will have to use online reservations to book tickets & for concert-goers that need a wheelchair seat, they can contact the customer service center once making a booking & we’ll switch it for a wheelchair seat. Although the same standards apply to their companions, we'll make provisions such that it’ll be sufficiently convenient even without a companion. The staff will help them move during entry & leave. Inside the concert hall as well, the staff will be available such that there won’t be inconveniences to them.”

Although wheelchair-bound fans who have purchased tickets can contact the event team to switch their tickets for a wheelchair-accessible seat, obtaining a ticket for their guardian would be tough. Considering the fierce competition for tickets, it's uncertain if their guardians will be fortunate enough to attend as well.

Several fans have been critical of the agency, while some fans have mixed reactions about the company's overall administration.

Amid the backlash from fans, Director Hong Yoon-hee of a South Korean cooperative that generates content for disabled people's rights also spoke out against the incident. She mentioned,

“My wheelchair-bound daughter is a fan of a singer in HYBE. It is not like the Gocheok Dome doesn’t have wheelchair seats. I do not know the reason they have to operate these perfectly fine seats in such a picky way.”

Meanwhile, the agency has been criticised for a range of reasons, and some fans have expressed concerns about their management following allegations against HYBE’s new girl group LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam.

Edited by Sayati Das