When will Bae Suzy’s new drama ANNA premiere?

The countdown for Bae Suzy’s new thriller, ANNA, has finally begun. Produced by Coupang Play, the series released a new poster featuring the actress’ gorgeous looks and her character’s many different faces. The release date for ANNA is also stated in the poster. The thriller drama will premiere on June 24 at 8 PM KST.

Coupang Play unveiled the drama's poster, showcasing the main character, Yoo-mi, on May 31. The thriller revolves around Yoo-mi weaving one lie after the other, leaving her with no choice but to live as another person.

In the poster, Yoo-mi is dressed in a minimalistic style and gives off a rich, elegant vibe. Numerous faces reflecting various emotions of the actress can be seen in the background. The poster raises anticipation for Yoo-mi’s entanglement in her self-woven web of lies.

The poster also gives an insight into Yoo-mi’s desire as it says,

“The name I want to have, the life I want to steal.”

Teaser poster of Bae Suzy’s thriller ANNA out now

Nicknamed The Nation’s First Love, 27-year-old Bae Suzy will mark her return to the small screen after two years with Coupang Play’s ANNA. The actress’ last drama was the hit love-triangle series Start-Up alongside Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho.

The drama’s first poster raised excitement as news of her joining the cast was confirmed in October last year. The actress presents her most charming self in the poster and displays an array of emotions.

ANNA was filmed over six months and wrapped in March. To celebrate its completion, the company released stills from the show. Meanwhile, Bae Suzy opened up about the intriguing character, Yoo-mi, and talked about her experience portraying the character in an interview.

“Although there were difficult moments while following Yoo-mi’s broad range of emotions, it is a big opportunity for me as an actress to have met a character and project like this.”

The thriller also boasts a range of talented main actors, including The King: Eternal Monarch’s Jung Eun-chae, Hospital Playlist’s Kim Jun-han, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Park Ye-young.

ANNA is helmed by A Single Rider's director Lee Joo-young, who joined forces with formidable team players such as Blue Dragon Film Award winner Lee Eui-tae as the camera director and Kim Jung-hoon as the editing director.

The general director of Coupang Play, Kim Sung-han, also talked about the immersive storyline and the faith poured into the drama. He also commented on Bae Suzy’s transformation in the series.

“We were drawn to the immersion of the story. We are looking forward to Lee Joo Young’s unique perspective and detailed direction as well as Suzy’s big transformation. We are positive that this will be a trending project that will draw attention in 2022.”

ANNA, starring Bae Suzy, will premiere on June 24 at 8 PM KST. It will air every Friday on Coupang Play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far