58th Baeksang Arts Awards: Celebrities who stole the show on the red carpet

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards took place last night in South Korea to honor the brilliant film, television, and theater released this year. Like every other year, the event was enhanced by the attendance of talented celebrities in the industry, who managed to entertain the audience globally with their respective talent.

Stars like Kim Tae-Ri and Lee Jun-Ho won big as they bagged the Best Actor trophy. Meanwhile, global hits like Squid Game and D.P. won for their contributions to Hallyu Wave.

Besides receiving titles and honorable awards, many stars adorned the red carpet of the Baeksang Arts Awards with their natural cheery personalities and fabulous looks.

Hence, here’s a list of 10 best dressed celebrities at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

A look at 10 best dressed celebrities from the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

1) Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy appeared in a low-cut black gown on the red carpet, and immediately diverted all the attention towards herself. The emcee for the night dolled up in a minimalistic gown, and complimented it with a statement diamond necklace.

The singer proved that she is called Nation’s First Love for a reason by stealing all the hearts with her beauty at the event.

2) Kim Tae-ri

The Twenty-Five Twenty-One actress stunned everyone in her Brandon Maxwell two-piece couture, which made her look nothing but gorgeous.

Kim Tae-ri paired her look with Cartier diamond jewelry, and later went ahead to bag the Best Actress Award for her role in her latest Netflix drama.

3) Lee Jun-ho

새벽이✨ @Sshana2

#2PM #JUNHO #LeeJunho #BaeksangArtsAwards THE FIRST IDOL ACTOR TO WIN BEST ACTOR AT KOREA PD AWARDS AND NOW THE FIRST AND ONLY IDOL ACTOR EVER TO WIN BEST ACTOR AT BAEKSANG LEE JUNHO MADE HISTORY HE DID IT #BaeksangArtsAwards 2022 THE FIRST IDOL ACTOR TO WIN BEST ACTOR AT KOREA PD AWARDS AND NOW THE FIRST AND ONLY IDOL ACTOR EVER TO WIN BEST ACTOR AT BAEKSANG LEE JUNHO MADE HISTORY HE DID IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭#2PM #JUNHO #LeeJunho #BaeksangArtsAwards #BaeksangArtsAwards2022 https://t.co/hgO23mTpzO

The idol-turned-actor stole the show with his delicate handsomeness as he arrived at the Baeksang Arts Awards wearing a white suit and a black bowtie.

With his signature smile, he posed for multiple pictures on camera and even became the first idol ever to win a Best Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

4) Jung Ho-yeon

One of South Korea’s best models, and now a global star, Jung Ho-yeon arrived in a Louis Vuitton white dress, further pairing it with socks and chunky sandals.

The actress definitely stood out for her look. And with her inner-model aura, she served organic looks and visuals on the red carpet.

5) Jung Hae-in

Like Lee Jun-ho, Jung Hae-in also attended the Baeksang Arts Awards in a white formal suit and black bowtie. The D.P. actor brought his charming A-game to the red carpet and stole hearts with his look.

Jung Hae-in’s recent Netflix drama D.P. also took home the Best Drama Award, making the event more iconic for his fans.

6) Im Yoon-ah

SNSD’s Yoona was another best dressed celebrity on the red carpet, where she arrived wearing a long white gown with a ruffled neckline. The idol-turned-actress undoubtedly looked like a goddess with her stunning visuals.

Yoona was nominated for the Best Actress category (Film) for her role in Miracle: Letters to the President.

7) Park Eun-bin

With everyone else wearing black and white, Park Eun-bin dolled up in an esthetic grayish blue gown with an off-the-shoulder designer. On top of that, the tulle skirt gave her a princess look all over.

The actress was a nominee for her lead role in the K-drama The King’s Affection.

8) Cho Yi-hyun

Cho Yi-hyun gave off model vibes with her extra glamorous black gown which had a low cut slit at the back. She looked elegant as well as bold with her look just like the characters she portrays in K-dramas.

The young talent was nominated for her role in another Netflix hit K-drama, All of Us Are Dead.

9) Park Bo-gum

박보검 @BOGUMMY #백상예술대상

다시 봄을 함께 할 수 있어서 좋았습니다 응원해 주신 모든 분들께 감사드립니다! 다시 봄을 함께 할 수 있어서 좋았습니다응원해 주신 모든 분들께 감사드립니다! #백상예술대상 다시 봄을 함께 할 수 있어서 좋았습니다🌸 응원해 주신 모든 분들께 감사드립니다! https://t.co/RZGn36855c

Park Bo-gum looked dapper in his black suit as he arrived at the Baeksang Arts Awards as the emcee for the night. Besides getting love for his gorgeous looks, Park Bo-gum earned respect for his helping nature as he was seen helping Bae Suzy with her dress and mic at the event.

His fans should also get ready to see the actor make a comeback with a new project after his military discharge.

10) SHINee's Key

Shining Dice🎲 @redlightaem KEY FROM SHINEE SERVING THIS WHOLE LOOK EVERYONE KEY FROM SHINEE SERVING THIS WHOLE LOOK EVERYONE https://t.co/MAHhoTpB8S

SHINee’s Key looked extra millennial in his low-key black pinstriped suit. The idol rocked it with a pair of funky sunglasses to steal the show.

The SHINee member was nominated for Best Male Variety performer because of his participation in shows like I Live Alone and Amazing Saturdays.

