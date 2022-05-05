NCT’s Johnny and Squid Game actor Jung Ho-yeon share a moment at 2022 Met Gala

K-pop idol Johnny, a member of one of the most popular K-pop bands — NCT — shared a moment with South Korean actor Jung Ho-yeon at the Met Gala. The two shined on the red carpet, and several Hollywood celebrities, including Blake Lively, who hosted this year's Met Gala, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

This year’s Met Gala also marks Johnny and Jung Hu-yeon’s debut on the celebrated red carpet. This year's theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion.’ Johnny walked the carpet for luxury brand Peter Do’s Peter Do. Jung Ho-yeon, on the other hand, worked with Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere and American actor Emma Stone.

NCT Johnny and Jung Ho-yeon have shining moments at the Met Gala

Jung Ho-Yeon’s management company and NCT Johnny shared many pictures on their respective social media handle. They were all from the Met Gala, and both the stars were seen posing with some of the biggest Hollywood stars and celebrities. Johnny, for instance, clicked selfies with Gigi Hadid, Anderson Paak, Kris Jenner, and Ansel Elgort, among others.

In addition to the Squid Game star, Gemma Chan, Cynthia Erivo, Phoebe Dynevor, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and more were also dressed in Louis Vuitton. Jung Ho-yeon took selfies with some of the other stars dressed by Louis Vuitton.

On the work front, Jung Ho Yeon has been cast to play the lead role in The Governesses, directed by Joe Talbot. The film, which is based on the novel of the same name penned by Anne Serre, tells the story of three women "who upend the household[s] they work in — inspiring the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.”

This film also stars Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve in lead roles. It is bankrolled and distributed by A24 with co-financing by BBC Film. The project is slated to begin filming in Spain soon. It must also be noted that the Squid Game actor was also cast in an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, Disclaimer.

