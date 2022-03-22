Actor Kim Tae-ri garners praise for her exemplary acting skills and filmography

South Korean actress Kim Tae-ri has recently been creating ripples on the internet, specially after starring in the on-going Netflix K-drama Twenty-Five, Twenty-One. The 31-year-old actress has taken on several roles in various television and movie genres and has left netizens speechless with her outstanding performance.

Kim graduated from Youngshin Nursing Business High School and further studied Journalism and Communication from Kyung Hee University. She aimed to become an actress in her second year of college after joining a college theater club.

Kim Tae-ri garners traction for her works over the years

The South Korean actress has featured in multiple movies and television series that have received admirable reviews. Kim’s works have also been trending on various social media platforms and fans have been complimenting her for playing diverse roles.

As soon as Kim graduated, she joined the theater company, Iru. The actress since then, has appeared in films such as Citizen Zombie, Yangpyeong, Little Forest, and more. At the end of 2014, she was selected as one of the two female leads by director Park Chan-wook for the film The Handmaiden.

In The Handmaiden, Kim marvelously took on the role of Sook-hee, an orphaned pickpocket. For her exceptional performance in the movie, Kim won the 'Best Newcomer' and 'Best New Actress' awards at the Asian Film Awards in 2017 and Blue Dragon Film Awards respectively.

Kim Tae-ri also starred in an independent film titled Moon-young, which released in January 2017. Throughout 2017-2018, the actress featured in movies like 1987: When The Day Comes, Little Forest and the television drama Mr. Sunshine. These releases also became major hits.

Kim Tae-ri won 'Actress of the Year' award for Little Forest at the Director’s Cut Awards in 2018 and also received commendation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. She was awarded 'Best New Actress' for her performance in Mr. Sunshine at the 2018 APAN Star Awards.

In 2019, Kim starred in Korea’s first science fiction movie, Space Sweepers. The film was released on Netflix in May 2021 and topped the international movie rankings on the online streaming platform a day after its release.

Kim Tae-ri stars in popular K-drama Twenty Five, Twenty One

After a break of almost four years, Kim Tae-ri made a comeback to the small screen and took on the role of a fencing gold medalist, Na Hee-do, in the romantic drama Twenty Five, Twenty One, which aired in February 2022.

The K-drama received an impressive viewer rating of 6.3 % from the first episode itself. The show narrates the story of two young students whose hopes and dreams were crushed by the overwhelming financial crisis in the1990s.

