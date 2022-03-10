Since its inception in 1997, Netflix has entertained millions of movie buffs and sitcom lovers across the world. It has streamed a galaxy full of amazing movies and TV shows in HD quality that fans love watching over and over again.

Even in 2022, it is home to some of the most popular TV shows. While some have already completed their quotas, other shows are gearing up for the release of their upcoming season. Here are some of the shows that have been renewed recently.

From Never Have I Ever to Vikings: Valhalla, 3 Netflix series renewed in 2022

1) Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a popular drama that aired in 2020. The plot revolves around an Indian-American teenager who has a difficult time adjusting in high school. The storyline develops as she tries to start afresh after having a challenging time in the first year, but comes across more obstacles.

The show already has two seasons available on Netflix and a third one in the pipeline. The latest update that will excite fans is that the show has now confirmed a fourth season that will stream sometime in 2023.

2) Vikings: Valhalla

The first season of Vikings: Valhalla streamed a few weeks back and the response from the audience was absolutely insane. The storyline narrates the tale of Scandinavia, 100 years after the likes of Ragnar Lothbrok and Bjorn Ironside have ruled the land.

New characters like Leif Eriksson, Harald Sigurdsson, Freydis Eriksdotter and more have been introduced and they perfectly carry the legacy of the Norse ideology.

Now, as fans wait to see what this epic Netflix drama has in store for them in the days to come, it has been confirmed that Season 2 is done with its production and is all set to get aired sometime next year. Sources also confirmed that production for Season 3 will begin sometime this spring.

3) Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is yet another popular comedy drama that first streamed on Netflix in 2020. The show revolves around a French marketing firm that hires a marketing executive from Chicago called Emily Cooper, who is supposed to introduce an American perspective into the company's business.

A couple of seasons have already been streamed, and fans can't wait for more. As of late, it has been confirmed that Seasons 3 and 4 are in the pipeline and will stream in the near future.

Other shows that have also gotten renewed in 2022 include Rebelde season 2 ,The Cuphead Show! season 2, and more.

