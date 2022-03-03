Kim Tae-ri announced COVID positive, 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' broadcast schedule remains unchanged

On March 2, Kim Tae-ri’s Management mmm reported that the actress tested positive for COVID while filming her comeback drama Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.

The actress was diagnosed on February 26, and filming for the tvN show was reportedly halted for the weekend. According to Star Today, co-stars Nam Joo-hyuk and Bona haven’t contracted the virus and are healthy.

The broadcast schedule loomed large over the fans and tvN’s head. A representative from the company told Star Today that there were no changes to the broadcast schedule. The series premiered on February 12 and has only aired six episodes.

Is ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ delayed after Kim Tae-ri’s COVID result?

With multiple Korean celebrities contracting the COVID-19 virus, numerous shows' production has halted or continued without the concerned personalities. Kim Tae-ri's agency reporting that the actress tested COVID positive earlier also brought up the same question for her ongoing show, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.

However, tvN has assured fans that the show will continue to broadcast as scheduled. A representative from tvN spoke to the news outlet. He shared that the team was well ahead of themselves in terms of filming.

Production was scheduled to "wrap up next week." Considering that the team already has a good chunk of episodes ready, there are no changes to the broadcast schedule. They stated:

“We plan to wrap up filming early next week. There have been no changes to the broadcast schedule. We will continue to do our utmost in terms of safety up until the very end.”

Kim Tae-ri’s agency also made an official announcement giving details on the actress’ health. It explained that the actress initially received a positive result in the self-test kit before filming and then underwent PCR testing.

The results on February 26 stated that she had contracted the virus. The agency also shared the current status of the 31-year-old actress:

“Kim Tae Ri had previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she immediately halted all scheduled activities. At the moment, she is focusing entirely on treatment in self-quarantine, in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. She is currently in the recovery stage, and she does not have any particular symptoms.”

Meanwhile, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One has become one of the hottest ongoing K-dramas. It brings to the screen a fresh romantic pair of The Handmaiden, Little Forest actress Kim Tae-ri and Start-Up, Weighlifiting Fairy Kim Bok-joo star Nam Joo-hyuk.

The rom-com airs on cable network tvN, its OTT platform TVING, and Netflix. As per the company’s representative, fans can expect new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

