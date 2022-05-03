Suzy, Shin Dong-yup and Park Bo-gum reunite to host 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

Actors Shin Dong-yup and Suzy will join Park Bo-gum in hosting the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, the biggest annual award ceremony that celebrates Korean cinema. From Best Actor to Best Television Drama, the nominees for each section of the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards have been finalized. It must be noted that the three celebrities have hosted the awards together for two years. Park Bo-gum couldn’t join as the MC of the ceremony in 2021 as he was serving in the military.
Park Bo-gum will return to the stage this year as the MC of the awards ceremony, marking his first activity since his discharge from the military. Comedian Shin Dong-yup, on the other hand, has hosted the awards ceremony for four consecutive years.
Suzy has hosted the Baeksang Arts Awards six consecutive times and Park Bo-gum hosted the event for three consecutive years before his military enlistment. He had promised to return to the stage after he was discharged.
When will the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards take place?
The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards is set to take place on May 6 at 7.45 pm KST. The program will be broadcast on JTBC.
It must be noted that the candidates were chosen among dramas, shows, and films that aired or were released between April 12, 2021 and March 31, 2022. 60 industry experts were surveyed ahead of this year's final nominations, which is 20 more than last year.
Popular nomination categories at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards and nominees
Best Drama
Netflix D.P.
tvN Twenty Five, Twenty One
Netflix Squid Game
MBC The Red Sleeve
wavve Political Fever
Best Actor
Kim Nam-gil – SBS Through the Darkness
Lee Jung-jae – Netflix Squid Game
Lee Junho – MBC The Red Sleeve
Im Siwan – wavve Tracer
Jung Hae-in – Netflix D.P.
Best Actress
Kim Tae-ri – tvN Twenty Five, Twenty One
Kim Hye-soo – Netflix Juvenile Justice
Park Eun-bin – KBS2 The King’s Affection
Lee Se-young – MBC The Red Sleeve
Han So-hee – Netflix My Name
Best New Actor
Goo Kyo-hwan – Netflix D.P.
Shin Seung-ho – Netflix D.P.
Yoo In-soo – Netflix All of Us Are Dead
Choi Hyun-wook – tvN Twenty Five, Twenty One
Tang Joon-sang – SBS Racket Boys
Best New Actress
Kim Hye-joon – JTBC Inspector Koo
Lee Yeon – Netflix Juvenile Justice
Lee Yoo-mi – Netflix All of Us Are Dead
Jung Ho-yeon – Netflix Squid Game
Cho Yi-hyun – Netflix All of Us Are Dead
Best Film
Miracle: Letters to the President
Escape from Mogadishu
Sewing Sisters
Romance Without Love
King Maker
Best Actor
Kim Yun-seok – Escape from Mogadishu
Sol Kyung-gu – King Maker
Lee Sun-gyun – King Maker
Jung Woo – Hot Blooded
Choi Min-sik – In Our Prime
Best Actress
Go Doo-shim – Everglow
Park So-dam – Special Delivery
Lee Hye-young – In Front of Your Face
YoonA – Miracle: Letters to the President
Jeon Jong-seo – Romance Without Love