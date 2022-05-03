Suzy, Shin Dong-yup and Park Bo-gum reunite to host 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

Actors Shin Dong-yup and Suzy will join Park Bo-gum in hosting the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, the biggest annual award ceremony that celebrates Korean cinema. From Best Actor to Best Television Drama, the nominees for each section of the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards have been finalized. It must be noted that the three celebrities have hosted the awards together for two years. Park Bo-gum couldn’t join as the MC of the ceremony in 2021 as he was serving in the military.

Park Bo-gum will return to the stage this year as the MC of the awards ceremony, marking his first activity since his discharge from the military. Comedian Shin Dong-yup, on the other hand, has hosted the awards ceremony for four consecutive years.

Suzy has hosted the Baeksang Arts Awards six consecutive times and Park Bo-gum hosted the event for three consecutive years before his military enlistment. He had promised to return to the stage after he was discharged.

When will the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards take place?

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards is set to take place on May 6 at 7.45 pm KST. The program will be broadcast on JTBC.

It must be noted that the candidates were chosen among dramas, shows, and films that aired or were released between April 12, 2021 and March 31, 2022. 60 industry experts were surveyed ahead of this year's final nominations, which is 20 more than last year.

Popular nomination categories at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards and nominees

Best Drama

Netflix D.P.

tvN Twenty Five, Twenty One

Netflix Squid Game

MBC The Red Sleeve

wavve Political Fever

Best Actor

Kim Nam-gil – SBS Through the Darkness

Lee Jung-jae – Netflix Squid Game

Lee Junho – MBC The Red Sleeve

Im Siwan – wavve Tracer

Jung Hae-in – Netflix D.P.

Best Actress

Kim Tae-ri – tvN Twenty Five, Twenty One

Kim Hye-soo – Netflix Juvenile Justice

Park Eun-bin – KBS2 The King’s Affection

Lee Se-young – MBC The Red Sleeve

Han So-hee – Netflix My Name

Best New Actor

Goo Kyo-hwan – Netflix D.P.

Shin Seung-ho – Netflix D.P.

Yoo In-soo – Netflix All of Us Are Dead

Choi Hyun-wook – tvN Twenty Five, Twenty One

Tang Joon-sang – SBS Racket Boys

Best New Actress

Kim Hye-joon – JTBC Inspector Koo

Lee Yeon – Netflix Juvenile Justice

Lee Yoo-mi – Netflix All of Us Are Dead

Jung Ho-yeon – Netflix Squid Game

Cho Yi-hyun – Netflix All of Us Are Dead

Best Film

Miracle: Letters to the President

Escape from Mogadishu

Sewing Sisters

Romance Without Love

King Maker

Best Actor

Kim Yun-seok – Escape from Mogadishu

Sol Kyung-gu – King Maker

Lee Sun-gyun – King Maker

Jung Woo – Hot Blooded

Choi Min-sik – In Our Prime

Best Actress

Go Doo-shim – Everglow

Park So-dam – Special Delivery

Lee Hye-young – In Front of Your Face

YoonA – Miracle: Letters to the President

Jeon Jong-seo – Romance Without Love

