Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 nominees: Kim Tae-ri, 2PM’s Junho and more

On April 11, the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 unveiled its list of nominees featuring multiple Netflix and free cable TV shows. This year's nominees are even more star-studded than the last year’s, as the K-drama industry has seen numerous international hits.
Among the shows competing for Best Drama are D.P., Twenty-Five, Twenty One, and those in contention for the Best Actress category are Kim Tae-ri and Lee Se-young. Meanwhile, 2PM’s Junho and Jung Hae-in are among those nominated in the Best Actor category.
The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on May 6 at 7:45 PM KST at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Gyeonggi Province.
Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 nominees: Directors of Squid Game, D.P., Mine, and The Red Sleeve go head-to-head
The Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 nominees are finally out and feature popular names in the Best Drama, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor/Actress categories. The competitors’ list made quite the buzz on social media for allegedly snubbing better shows, according to fans.
Here's a look at all the TV nominations for the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022.
Best Entertainment Program
- Kick a Goal
- Single’s Inferno
- Street Woman Fighter
- You Quiz on the Block
- Transit Love
Best Educational Show
- Great Minds
- Story of the Day When You Bite Your Tail
- Documentary National Representative
- My Golden Kids
- Kiss the Universe
Entertainment Award - Male
- Kim Gura
- Moon Se-yoon
- Lee Yong-jin
- Jo Se-ho
- Key (SHINee)
Entertainment Award - Female
- Song Eun-i
- Lee Mi-joo
- Lee Eun-ji
- Joo Hyun-young
- Hong Jin-kyung
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal-geum for Thirty-Nine
- Kim Shin-rok for Hellbound
- Kim Joo-ryeong for Squid Game
- Jade Nature for Mine
- Jang Hye-jin for The Red Sleeve
Best Supporting Actor
- Lee Deok-hwa for The Red Sleeve
- Lee Hak-joo for Going to the Blue House Like This
- Lee Hyun-wook for Mine
- Cho Hyun-cheol for D.P.
- Heo Seong-tae for Squid Game
Best New Actress
- Kim Hye-jun for Inspector Koo
- Lee Yeon for Juvenile Justice
- Lee Yoo-mi for All of Us are Dead
- Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game
- Choi Hyun for All of Us are Dead
Best New Actor
- Koo Kyo-hwan for D.P.
- Shin Seung-ho for D.P.
- Yoo In-seo for All of Us are Dead
- Choi Hyun-wook for Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
- Tang Jun-sang for Racquet Boys
Best Actress
- Kim Tae-ri for Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
- Kim Hye-soo for Juvenile Justice
- Park Eun-bin for The King’s Affection
- Lee Se-young for The Red Sleeve
- Han So-hee for My Name
Best Actor
- Kim Nam-gil for Through the Darkness
- Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game
- Lee Junho (2PM) for The Red Sleeve
- Im Si-wan for Tracer
- Jung Hae-in for D.P.
Best Screenplay
- Kim Min-seok for Juvenile Justice
- Kim Hong-ki, Park Nu-ri, Choi Seongjin for Going to the Blue House Like This
- Baek Mi-kyung for Mine
- Lee Na-eun for Our Beloved Summer
- Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game
Best Director
- Yoon Seong-ho for Going to the Blue House Like This
- Lee Na-jeong for Mine
- Jeong Ji-in for The Red Sleeve
- Han Jun-hee for D.P.
- Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game
Best Drama
- D.P.
- Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
- Squid Game
- The Red Sleeve
- Going to the Blue House Like This
Twitter reacts to the nominations
Many viewers were disappointed that Netflix shows took the majority of nominations at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022. They believe that only popular mainstream dramas were nominated, indicating a bias towards Netflix shows over those on TV.
Moreover, they commented on how Taxi Driver, Hospital Playlist, and Hometown Cha Cha Cha, among others, weren’t included.
The Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 will air live on JTBC, JTBC 2, and JTBC 4 channels on May 6 at 7:45 PM KST.