Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 nominees: Kim Tae-ri, 2PM’s Junho and more

On April 11, the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 unveiled its list of nominees featuring multiple Netflix and free cable TV shows. This year's nominees are even more star-studded than the last year’s, as the K-drama industry has seen numerous international hits.

Among the shows competing for Best Drama are D.P., Twenty-Five, Twenty One, and those in contention for the Best Actress category are Kim Tae-ri and Lee Se-young. Meanwhile, 2PM’s Junho and Jung Hae-in are among those nominated in the Best Actor category.

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on May 6 at 7:45 PM KST at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Gyeonggi Province.

Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 nominees: Directors of Squid Game, D.P., Mine, and The Red Sleeve go head-to-head

The Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 nominees are finally out and feature popular names in the Best Drama, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor/Actress categories. The competitors’ list made quite the buzz on social media for allegedly snubbing better shows, according to fans.

Here's a look at all the TV nominations for the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022.

Best Entertainment Program

Kick a Goal

Single’s Inferno

Street Woman Fighter

You Quiz on the Block

Transit Love

Best Educational Show

Great Minds

Story of the Day When You Bite Your Tail

Documentary National Representative

My Golden Kids

Kiss the Universe

Entertainment Award - Male

Kim Gura

Moon Se-yoon

Lee Yong-jin

Jo Se-ho

Key (SHINee)

Entertainment Award - Female

Song Eun-i

Lee Mi-joo

Lee Eun-ji

Joo Hyun-young

Hong Jin-kyung

Best Supporting Actress

Kang Mal-geum for Thirty-Nine

Kim Shin-rok for Hellbound

Kim Joo-ryeong for Squid Game

Jade Nature for Mine

Jang Hye-jin for The Red Sleeve

Best Supporting Actor

Lee Deok-hwa for The Red Sleeve

Lee Hak-joo for Going to the Blue House Like This

Lee Hyun-wook for Mine

Cho Hyun-cheol for D.P.

Heo Seong-tae for Squid Game

Best New Actress

Kim Hye-jun for Inspector Koo

Lee Yeon for Juvenile Justice

Lee Yoo-mi for All of Us are Dead

Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game

Choi Hyun for All of Us are Dead

Best New Actor

Koo Kyo-hwan for D.P.

Shin Seung-ho for D.P.

Yoo In-seo for All of Us are Dead

Choi Hyun-wook for Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Tang Jun-sang for Racquet Boys

Best Actress

Kim Tae-ri for Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Kim Hye-soo for Juvenile Justice

Park Eun-bin for The King’s Affection

Lee Se-young for The Red Sleeve

Han So-hee for My Name

Best Actor

Kim Nam-gil for Through the Darkness

Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game

Lee Junho (2PM) for The Red Sleeve

Im Si-wan for Tracer

Jung Hae-in for D.P.

Best Screenplay

Kim Min-seok for Juvenile Justice

Kim Hong-ki, Park Nu-ri, Choi Seongjin for Going to the Blue House Like This

Baek Mi-kyung for Mine

Lee Na-eun for Our Beloved Summer

Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game

Best Director

Yoon Seong-ho for Going to the Blue House Like This

Lee Na-jeong for Mine

Jeong Ji-in for The Red Sleeve

Han Jun-hee for D.P.

Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game

Best Drama

D.P.

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Squid Game

The Red Sleeve

Going to the Blue House Like This

Twitter reacts to the nominations

Many viewers were disappointed that Netflix shows took the majority of nominations at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022. They believe that only popular mainstream dramas were nominated, indicating a bias towards Netflix shows over those on TV.

Moreover, they commented on how Taxi Driver, Hospital Playlist, and Hometown Cha Cha Cha, among others, weren’t included.

ann



Are you kidding me baeksang? You didn't include these??! Lee Jehoon acted different roles in Taxi Driver and he is not nominated???!

hospital playlist had this big of an impact and they didn't get any nomination from baeksang ☹️

✦°

whats the point of baeksang if these two arent gonna be nominated



Cr: The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on May 6, 2022! Candidates for each category of the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be available on the official website on April 11.Cr: naver.me/FGyvgVk0 The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on May 6, 2022! Candidates for each category of the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be available on the official website on April 11.Cr: naver.me/FGyvgVk0 https://t.co/7Hg4yM4wtm whats the point of baeksang if these two arent gonna be nominatedhttps://t.co/id5ftA5Bla twitter.com/njhveinpolice/… whats the point of baeksang if these two arent gonna be nominated https://t.co/id5ftA5Bla twitter.com/njhveinpolice/…

The Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 will air live on JTBC, JTBC 2, and JTBC 4 channels on May 6 at 7:45 PM KST.

