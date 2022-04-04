'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' ending explained: Did it have to be heartbreaking?

The short answer to the question - did the ending of Twenty-Five Twenty-One have to be heartbreaking - is yes! The success of the show depends on portraying slice of life characters in the late 90s and earlier 2000s.

Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) and Na Hee-do’s (Kim Tae-ri) love story comes to an unfortunate end, but the fact that it does so makes the viewing experience much better. The notion may sound sadistic, but what really draws the audience in is the characters being grounded in reality.

From the very beginning, the aim of Twenty-Five Twenty-One has been to depict one of the brightest chapters from Hee-do and Yi-Jin’s life. It is less about romance, but more about love, friendship, and camaraderie.

Hee-do and Yi-jin’s journey comes full circle in Twenty-Five Twenty-One

As much as audiences root for Hee-do and Yi-jin to be together, their chosen path in life takes them to different places. Hee-do and Yi-jin’s relationship comes to an end the day Hee-do realizes that her journalist boyfriend will be no different than her mother who had missed her father’s memorial in favor of a flash news in the past. It was an event that scarred her for life.

So, the realization that Yi-jin is no different than her mother begins to nag Hee-do. It begins with disappointment, hurt, frustration, and leads to borderline hatred. So the choice to stay together can be termed as nothing but toxic.

However, none of this negates the fact that Yi-jin and Hee-do played a crucial role in shaping each other’s life. Twenty-Five Twenty-One is about realizing the importance of letting go, while also respecting the journey. This then helps everyone get the necessary closure to move on in life.

The way the episode concludes also lets the audience in on a secret. First love is an experience that helps everyone grow. It may end on a sad note, like it did with Hee-do and Yi-jin. That doesn’t negate the fact that they supported each other during an important phase in each other’s lives.

“You have always led me to the best things in my life,” Yi-jin had said while he confessed his love for Hee-do in the earlier episodes. So when the two exchange hurtful words, it leaves behind a bad feeeling, one that neither of them can ignore.

They are too important to each other to disrespect the time that they had spent together, and the time it takes them to realize this, adds just the right amount of tension. This realization doesn’t mean that they will get back together, but that, they should bid goodbye with the same amount of love and respect with which their relationship began.

In fact, the best part about Twenty-Five Twenty-One is that it doesn’t taint Hee-do and Yi-jin’s relationship to push them apart. Their flaws and the situation which causes their breakup is accepted as a part of them, a part of their life. This makes it easier for viewers to accept that a beautiful relationship has to come to an end. And yet, no one can steal the best summer of their lives from them!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan