Ahead of the finale, the Twenty Five, Twenty One cast look back at the show 

While viewers across the globe eagerly await the final episode of Twenty Five, Twenty One, the coming-of-age drama's talented cast has revealed their favorite scenes from the show so far.

The tvN drama is a nostalgic throwback to the late 1990s/early 2000s. Set amidst the aftermath of the IMF crisis, the show explores the lives and loves of national fencer Na Hee-do, played by Kim Tae-ri, and chaebol turned reporter Baek Yi-jin, played by Nam Joo-hyuk.

The Twenty Five, Twenty One cast list their favorite moments from the show

The wrap-up interview was kicked off by Kim Tae-ri, who looked back at the long months of filming. The Mr. Sunshine star said,

“I’ve worked hard for the past seven months. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forget ‘Twenty Five, Twenty One.'”

For the actor, her favorite scene from Twenty Five, Twenty One was from the end of episode 2, where Baek Yi-jin and Na Hee-do promised to be happy when it was just the two of them.

“When it’s just the two of us, let’s be happy without anyone else knowing. It’s our little secret.”

She called the memorable moment a:

"perfect scene where everything just came together.”

2521 ᵇᵘᵇ @jjwohyuk



please be happy together until the end



#TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp2 when heedo said: "from now on, when you hang out with me, you can be happy and keep it a secret... when it's just us two, let's be happy when we're together, albeit temporarily..." i wanted to cry for themplease be happy together until the end when heedo said: "from now on, when you hang out with me, you can be happy and keep it a secret... when it's just us two, let's be happy when we're together, albeit temporarily..." i wanted to cry for themplease be happy together until the end 😭#TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp2 https://t.co/GTUqQjsX6l

For Nam Joo-hyuk, whose character Baek Yi-jin has been winning hearts, the end of episode 10 was the most memorable moment. The five friends, gazing at the sea, stood out for the Start Up actor, who said,

“The five youths resemble the ocean. Whether it be a calm sea or raging waves, the youths standing there seem to be like us.”

Annyeong Oppa @TheAnnyeongOppa Some of the beach trip photos of our ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’ squad!



Have you watched episode 10, mga bes? 🥰 Some of the beach trip photos of our ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’ squad!Have you watched episode 10, mga bes? 🥰 https://t.co/2j1Vtps3BX

For Bona, who plays ace fencer and enemy turned best friend Yu-rim on Twenty Five, Twenty One, the scene that stood out was the diving scene from episode 8.

"This scene is the one I’m most attached to and remains most vividly in my memory. Even before filming started I had been worrying if I could do a good job and I put a lot of effort into it. I especially remember my heart aching at how Go Yoo Rim had no choice but to jump from the diving board. It’s a scene that still lingers in my mind.”

The trip to the ocean was also a favorite for the "pretty boy of Class Seven," Moon Ji-woong, played by Choi Hyun-wook. The Racket Boys actor said:

“We talked a lot on set about how to make the scenes more interesting. The beach trip became an actual precious memory, and the cushion stealer scene ended up being really funny. It’s a scene I’m personally proud of.”

Choi. @hiyunwook Moon Jiwoong's sneak peek for tonight's episode of Twenty Five Twenty One. We will have a trip to the beach in tonight's episode. Don't worry, beach happy. And don't forget to watch Twenty One Twenty Five, every Saturday-Sunday 21.10 KST only at tvN and Netflix. Moon Jiwoong's sneak peek for tonight's episode of Twenty Five Twenty One. We will have a trip to the beach in tonight's episode. Don't worry, beach happy. And don't forget to watch Twenty One Twenty Five, every Saturday-Sunday 21.10 KST only at tvN and Netflix. https://t.co/pR6sNW79ud

For Lee Joo-myung, who took on the role of Ji Seung-wan, the scene that remains ingrained in her memory is the character's heartfelt conversation with her mother in episode 12. Talking about her Twenty Five, Twenty One character, Lee Joo-myung said:

“Although she appears mature and resilient, this scene showed her weak and child-like side, so it’s memorable to me. I’m glad that I was able to display emotions that everyone has probably felt before.”

²⁵²¹ @xxnightdrive_

#TwentyFiveTwentyOne

Ep12

I will never shut up about how seungwan's mother tried to understand her daughter and believes instead of imposing her own worries and believes on her daughter #TwentyFiveTwentyOne Ep12 I will never shut up about how seungwan's mother tried to understand her daughter and believes instead of imposing her own worries and believes on her daughter #TwentyFiveTwentyOne#TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp12https://t.co/k5isd3EDn0

The sixteenth and final episode of Twenty Five, Twenty One airs on April 3 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

