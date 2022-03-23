“What is this betrayal?”: Fans worried after Twenty-Five Twenty-One switches genre from romantic comedy to melodrama

The tvN show Twenty-five Twenty-One has worried fans with its latest update. The show’s genre has now switched from romantic-comedy to melodrama, and followers wonder if this spells a bad outcome for their favorite characters.

Baek Ye-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) and Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) have come a long way since the audiences met them in the first episode. So for either of them to face a bad outcome, such as death, would be heart-breaking. Some fans even called this a betrayal.

Especially since audiences saw Hee-do reciprocate Ye-jin’s romantic interest in her in the latest episode, a genre switch by the showrunners has come as a huge shock. For those unaware, the show flits between past and present.

While Hee-do is a mother to a teenage ballet dancer in the present, Ye-jin’s status remains unclear. In fact, the past portions are also revealed through Hee-do’s point of view.

Fans are worried Ye-jin might die in Twenty-Five Twenty-One

After a fan of Twenty-five Twenty-one tweeted the screenshot of the change in the tvN show’s genre, many K-drama fans flooded it with responses.

The most common sentiment among them was worry for Ye-jin. They hoped that the series would remain a happy-go-lucky, slice-of-life drama. The best part so far has been the heartwarming treatment that the characters received.

If that were to change, fans are unsure how it might affect the show. However, it must be noted that in one of the earlier episodes, Hee-do’s mother mentions that she had a conversation with Ye-jin.

Hee-do doesn’t respond to her statement, revealing that she might not be on best terms with him. There is also the question of who Hee-do’s husband is. All fans have heard so far is that he works in the US.

Bia🌺 @salbia_cesca @itsdefinitelyy1 @kdeurama_ Dunno if this helps or not... But wasn't there this one scene where heedo's mum said that she saw Yijin?? So that means he's alive(hopefully). But still I dunno in which aspect this drama changed from romcom to melodrama.. Like what's the reason??? @itsdefinitelyy1 @kdeurama_ Dunno if this helps or not... But wasn't there this one scene where heedo's mum said that she saw Yijin?? So that means he's alive(hopefully). But still I dunno in which aspect this drama changed from romcom to melodrama.. Like what's the reason??? 😭😭😭

Samin @Ser_ram400 @kdeurama_ Wait, what? Now I can't get the idea of Yijin dying out of my mind. @kdeurama_ Wait, what? Now I can't get the idea of Yijin dying out of my mind. https://t.co/7AlOoYSHwL

yuri @kdeurama_ @utterrains this is a different type of pain @utterrains this is a different type of pain

In addition to all these loose strings, there is also speculation that Goblin actor Gong Yoo might play the role of the older Ye-jin in Twenty-five Twenty-one. With just four episodes left until the show concludes, there is much-unaccounted information regarding how it will pan out.

Twenty-five Twenty-one is a 16-episode series that airs every Saturday and Sunday. The show stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Tae-ri, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook in lead roles.

The past portions of the series are set in the 90s, while the present parts depict life during the pandemic. The K-drama has also received good ratings despite criticism for portraying a romantic relationship between a minor and an adult.

