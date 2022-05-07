Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 winners: Kim Tae-ri, 2PM’s Junho take top TV actor wins

The prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 announced the winners for TV, film, and theater categories on May 7. The red carpet was filled with multiple known faces such as Jung Ho-yeon, Yoona, Choi Hyun-wook, and more, who swept fans away with their looks.

Lee Jun-ho, a member of the K-pop group 2PM, bagged the top honor for Best Actor for his role in the successful series, The Red Sleeve. He became the first idol-actor to win the Baeksang Best Actor award with the win. Meanwhile, Kim Tae-ri took home the Best Actress award for Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.

The Baeksang Arts Awards are considered one of the grandest awards shows in South Korea. It aims to award excellence in performances in various entertainment categories.

The drama category winners at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 leave fans stunned

On May 7, the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 was streamed live on TikTok and on several JTBC channels. The nominees for this year elicited some negative responses, but the public waited with bated breath to watch the winners, especially in the drama category. Korean entertainment marked its territory on global mainstream content thanks to multiple popular K-dramas.

Thrillers D.P. and Squid Game tied for the highest number of awards for the night, with three awards each. The former won Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor, and Best New Actor, while the latter took home the prizes for Grand Prize, Best Director, and Best Art Direction.

Take a look at the winners from the various categories at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022.

Television

Grand Prize: Squid Game

Best Drama: D.P.

Best Variety Show: Street Woman Fighter

Best Educational Show: Documentary Insight National Team

Best Male Entertainer: Lee Yong-jin

Best Female Entertainer: Joo Hyun-young

TikTok Popularity Award: Lee Junho for The Red Sleeve, and Kim Tae-ri for Twenty Five, Twenty One

Best Screenplay: Kim Min-seok for Juvenile Justice

Best Art Direction: Jung Jae-il for Squid Game

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Hyun-chul for D.P.

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin-rok for Hellbound

Best New Actor: Goo Kyo-hwan for D.P.

Best New Actress: Kim Hye-joon for Inspector Koo

Best Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game

Best Actor: Lee Junho for The Red Sleeve

Best Actress: Kim Tae-ri for Twenty Five, Twenty One

Film

Best New Actor: Lee Hong-nae for Hot Blooded

Best New Actress: Lee Yoo-mi for Young Adult Matters

Best Screenplay: Director Jung Ga-young, screenwriter Wang Hye Ji for Romance Without Love

Best Art Direction: Choi Young-hwan for Escape from Mogadishu

Best New Director: Jo Eun-ji for Perhaps Love

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin for King Maker

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Soo-kyung for The Miracle

Best Actor: Sol Kyung-gu for King Maker

Best Actress: Lee Hye-young for In Front of Your Face

Best Director: Byun Sung-hyun for King Maker

Best Film: Escape from Mogadishu

Grand Prize: Ryu Seung-wan for Escape from Mogadishu

Theater

Baeksang Play Award: Turkish March

Best Short Play: Director Kim Mi-ran for This May Be a Failed Story

Best Actor: Park Wan-gyu for Red Leaves

Best Actress: Hwang Soon-mi for Hongpyung Gukjeon

Trio Park Bo-gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong-yup reunited to host the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022.

