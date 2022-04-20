2PM's Junho and Girls' Generation's YoonA to star in a new romantic K-drama series

2PM’s Lee Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will star in a brand new rom-com K-drama series after their exciting chemistry at the 2021 MBC Daejejeon. The two K-pop idols are confirmed to play lead roles in the drama series King the Land (working title). The upcoming series is said to be the birth of a romantic comedy foreshadowing the explosion of excitement.

K-pop singer YoonA has also participated in various television dramas like You Are My Destiny, which marked her acting breakthrough and won the Best New Actress Award at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Since then, YoonA has achieved public acclaim for her features in various productions like Love Rain, Prime Minister & I, The King in Love, and more. Her two works, Confidential Assignment, and Exit, became the highest-grossing films in South Korea.

Upcoming K-drama 'King the Land': Plot, characters, and more

The upcoming rom-com K-drama series, King the Land, narrates the story of a Chaebol heir named Goo-won who dislikes pretentious people and their fake smiles. One day, he meets a girl named Cheon Sa-rang, who always has a bright smile, even when she doesn’t want to be happy.

The two quickly hit it off and set out to find their true happiness, where pretense and sadness no longer exist and where both can live together happily.

the drama is written by chun sung-il (all of us are dead’s writer) and the production company said to be NPIO Entertainment (worked on ‘the red sleeves’). filming start this fall!

the drama is written by chun sung-il (all of us are dead's writer) and the production company said to be NPIO Entertainment (worked on 'the red sleeves'). filming start this fall!

Lee Junho will star as Goo-woon in the new K-drama series, who has been caught up in a battle of inheritance for the King Group, which owns hotels, airlines, and distribution companies. With a sharp mind, good manners, and captivating charm, Goo-won has everything except experience in dating.

YoonA will be playing the role of Cheon Sa-rang, who brightens the day with her radiant smile. Sa-rang is an employee at the King Hotel, where she created wonderful memories as a child but faces prejudices and misunderstandings as she matures.

Meanwhile, K-pop idol Junho impressed viewers with his acting skills when he debuted in the action-thriller Cold Eyes. The film was a huge success and broke 4.5 million admissions. Since then, Junho has starred in numerous productions like Memories of the Sword, Twenty, and The Red Sleeve.

Acting alongside Lee Se Young as a Royal Consort, Junho won the Top Excellence Award at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards for the drama The Red Sleeve.

Meanwhile, Scriptwriter Cheon Sung II, who also worked in the production of the blockbuster K-drama series All of Us Are Dead, will be participating as the creator of the upcoming K-drama series.

King the Land will also be produced by npio Entertainment, which worked on Forecasting Love and Weather, The Red Sleeve, and A Time Called You. BY4M will also be co-producing the rom-com series. Further details regarding the upcoming series are yet to be announced.

